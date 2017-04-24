Western Conference quarterfinals Game 4: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers host the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals Monday at Moda Center.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, top, defends against Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore.
Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Golden State Warriors makes a lay up against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on April 24, 2017 in Portland.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a three point shot with Draymond Green #23 against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 4 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on April 24, 2017 in Portland.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors passes the ball against Al Forouq Aminu #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on April 24, 2017 in Portland.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left is fouled by Portland Trail Blazers guard Shabazz Napier during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore.
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors blocks celebrates a dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on April 24, 2017 in Portland.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore.
Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors blocks a shot by Maurice Harkless #4 of the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on April 24, 2017 in Portland.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on April 24, 2017 in Portland.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu, top, blocks Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore.
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant, left, and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green high five during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff against the Portland Trail Blazers series Monday, April 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates a three-point shot with Zaza Pachulia #27 against the Portland Trail Blazers during Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center on April 24, 2017 in Portland.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, left, and Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee react after a McGee dunk against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore.
Golden State Warriors center Zaza Pachulia shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, left, talks with TNT broadcasters Brent Barry, center, and Marv Albert before Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 24, 2017, in Portland, Ore. Kerr is not coaching the game due to illness, but is in the arena.
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors warms up prior to Game 4 of the Western Conference quarterfinals of the 2017 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on April 24, 2017 in Portland.
