SAN ANTONIO — Kawhi Leonard matched his postseason high with 32 points and the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 111-82 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

LaMarcus Aldridge had 20 points, and Tony Parker added 18 to help San Antonio win its ninth straight over Memphis in the postseason.

Marc Gasol had 32 points, but only seven in the second half as the Grizzlies fell behind by as many as 36 points. Mike Conley was the only other Grizzlies player in double figures, finishing with 13.

Memphis was without defensive lynchpin Tony Allen. He's out indefinitely with a calf injury, and Leonard took advantage for his fourth career playoff game of 30-plus points.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) Patty Mills, #8, of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after making a shot against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) Memphis Grizzlies player Brandan Wright, left, knocks the ball loose against San Antonio Spurs player Pau Gasol, right, in the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) David Lee, #10, of the San Antonio Spurs shoots over Marc Gasol, #33, of the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket past Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) during the second half in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) Memphis Grizzlies player Wayne Selden Jr., left, tries to block a shot against San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker, right, in the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) Patty Mills, #8, of the San Antonio Spurs' three point shot against the Memphis Grizzlies energizes the fans in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) Memphis Grizzlies player Marc Gasol, left, of Spain tries to block a shot against San Antonio Spurs player Kawhi Leonard, right, in the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) Patty Mills, #8, of the San Antonio Spurs reacts with head coach Gregg Popovich after a Danny Green miss on a layup in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) shoots between Spurs San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol, left, and forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) Memphis Grizzlies player James Ennis III, right, tries to block a shot against San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker, left, in the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) San Antonio Spurs players Tony Parker, left, of France, Patty Mills, center, and Danny Green, right, celebrate against the Memphis Grizzlies in the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) Pau Gasol, #16, of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after getting a foul against the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) drives around San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) during Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) Memphis Grizzlies player Vince Carter, right, tries to block a shot against San Antonio Spurs player Kawhi Leonard, center, in the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) Patty Mills, #8, of the San Antonio Spurs reacts after making a shot against the Memphis Grizzlies with teammate Kawhi Leonard, #2, of the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Memphis Grizzlies guard Wayne Selden (7) is blocked by San Antonio Spurs guard Danny Green (14) as he tries to score during the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives to the basket Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) during the second half in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) Memphis Grizzlies players Marc Gasol, right, of Spain and Troy Daniels, left, go against San Antonio Spurs player Patty Mills, center, in the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) Memphis Grizzlies player Vince Carter, right, gets a shot blocked by San Antonio Spurs player Pau Gasol, left, in the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) Marc Gasol, #33, of the Memphis Grizzlies blocks shot attempt of Pau Gasol, #16, of the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) scores against the San Antonio Spurs during Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) shoots over Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) during the second half in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale reacts to a call during the second half in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33) drives around San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) during Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) (Credit: EPA / LARRY W. SMITH) Memphis Grizzlies players Marc Gasol, right, of Spain and Zach Randolph, left, try to block a shot against San Antonio Spurs player Manu Ginobili, center, in the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph (50) and San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) chase a loose ball during the first half Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Cortes) Kawhi Leonard, #2, of the San Antonio Spurs tries to drive on Vince Carter, #15, of the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) crashed into Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) as he tries to drives to the basket during the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Memphis Grizzlies guard Vince Carter (15) shoots over San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

(Credit: AP / Eric Gay) (Credit: AP / Eric Gay) Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale calls to his players during the first half of Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals during the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, April 15, 2017, at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.