Greatest individual winners in sports history
From Yogi Berra to Michael Phelps, take a look at some of the greatest individual winners in sports history.
RED AUERBACH(Credit: AP)
Red Auerbach coached the great Boston Celtics teams of the 1950s and '60s to nine NBA titles, including eight straight from 1959-66. When Auerbach retired in 1966, his nine titles were the most for any NBA coach in history.
GENO AURIEMMA(Credit: Getty Images / Mike Carlson)
Geno Auriemma broke John Wooden's mark with his 11th NCAA basketball national championship in April 2016 when he coached the Connecticut women to a win over Syracuse. Auriemma has won 977 games in his career as of Feb. 5, 2017.
YOGI BERRA(Credit: AP)
Yogi Berra played in 14 World Series and won 10 championships as a player with the Yankees, the most for any player in major league history. Berra also managed the Yankees and Mets to the World Series.
MARGARET COURT(Credit: Getty Images)
Margaret Court finished her career as the greatest winner of grand slams in women's tennis history. Court's mark of 24 titles, including an incredible 11 Australian Open titles, is two more than Steffi Graf and three more than Serena Williams.
ROGER FEDERER(Credit: AP / Al Behrman)
Roger Federer has the most grand slam singles titles in men's tennis history with 18. Federer also holds the record for most grand slam match wins in history with 314.
PHIL JACKSON(Credit: Getty Images / Jonathan Daniel)
Phil Jackson's 11 titles with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers give him the most championships for a head coach in American professional sports history. Jackson also won two titles as a player with the Knicks.
VINCE LOMBARDI(Credit: AP)
Vince Lombardi won five NFL championships and the first two Super Bowls in 1960s as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers. He won 96 games in the regular season and had a 9-1 postseason record in 10 seasons.
JACK NICKLAUS(Credit: Getty Images / Ezra Shaw)
Jack Nicklaus holds the record for most grand slam wins in golf with 18, considered to be the sport's greatest achievement. Nicklaus won a total of 73 times on the PGA Tour, third most in history.
MICHAEL PHELPS(Credit: AP)
Michael Phelps is the most decorated athlete in Olympic history with 28 total medals in individual and relay events. The U.S. swimmer's mark includes 23 gold medals.
TOM BRADY(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington)
Tom Brady has quarterbacked the New England Patriots to five Super Bowl victories in seven tries over 15 years. He has the most Super Bowl wins of any quarterback in NFL history.
HENRI RICHARD(Credit: AP)
Henri Richard, a center for the Montreal Canadiens, won 11 Stanley Cups during a career spanning from 1955-75. Richard won a Stanley Cup in each decade he played, giving him the most titles of any player in NHL history.
BILL RUSSELL(Credit: Getty Images)
Bill Russell won 11 NBA titles in his 13-year career with the Boston Celtics, including nine as a player and two as a player/coach. His 11 titles are the most of any player in NBA history.
PAT SUMMITT(Credit: AP )
Pat Summitt, the legendary Tennessee women's basketball coach, won eight national titles. Summitt is also the winningest coach in NCAA history with 1,098 wins.
JOHN WOODEN(Credit: Getty Images)
John Wooden won 10 national championships from 1964-75 as head coach of the UCLA men's basketball program, including seven straight from 1967-73. Wooden's teams also had an 88-game winning streak in the early 1970s and a record 38-game winning streak in the NCAA Tournament from 1964-74.
