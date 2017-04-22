Subscribe
    BoxingSports

    Andre Berto vs. Shawn Porter

    Scenes from Barclays Center, where Shawn Porter defeated Andre Berto via ninth-round TKO in a championship bout in the main event on Saturday night.

    Shawn Porter looks on against Andre Berto during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Shawn Porter looks on against Andre Berto during their WBC welterweight eliminator bout at the Barclays Center on April 22, 2017 in New York City.

    Andre Berto looks on against Shawn Porter during
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Andre Berto looks on against Shawn Porter during their WBC welterweight eliminator bout at the Barclays Center on April 22, 2017 in New York City.

    Shawn Porter knocks down Andre Berto in the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Shawn Porter knocks down Andre Berto in the ninth round during their WBC welterweight eliminator bout at the Barclays Center on April 22, 2017 in New York City.

    Jermell Charlo enters the ring against Charles Hatley
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Jermell Charlo enters the ring against Charles Hatley during their WBC junior middleweight title bout at the Barclays Center on April 22, 2017 in New York City.

    Jermell Charlo punches Charles Hatley during their WBC
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Jermell Charlo punches Charles Hatley during their WBC junior middleweight title bout at the Barclays Center on April 22, 2017 in New York City.

    Charles Hatley is knocked out in the sixth
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Charles Hatley is knocked out in the sixth round by Jermell Charlo during their WBC junior middleweight title bout at the Barclays Center on April 22, 2017 in New York City.

    Amanda Serrano punches Dahiana Santana during their WBO
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Amanda Serrano punches Dahiana Santana during their WBO women's bantamweight title bout at the Barclays Center on April 22, 2017 in New York City.

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Amanda Serrano
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 22: Amanda Serrano punches Dahiana Santana during their WBO women's bantamweight title bout at the Barclays Center on April 22, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

    Amanda Serrano punches Dahiana Santana during their WBO
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Amanda Serrano punches Dahiana Santana during their WBO women's bantamweight title bout at the Barclays Center on April 22, 2017 in New York City.

