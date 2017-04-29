Subscribe
    BoxingSports

    Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko

    Scenes from Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko's heavyweight boxing match on Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Wembley Stadium in London.

    Ukrainian Boxer Wladimir Klitschko arrives ahead of his
    (Credit: AP / Nick Potts)

    Ukrainian Boxer Wladimir Klitschko arrives ahead of his fight against British boxer Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium, in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017.

    Wladimir Klitschko enters the ring ahead of his
    (Credit: AP / Nick Potts)

    Wladimir Klitschko enters the ring ahead of his fight against Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium, in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017.

    British boxer Anthony Joshua, right, fights Ukrainian boxer
    (Credit: AP / Matt Dunham)

    British boxer Anthony Joshua, right, fights Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World and IBO heavyweight titles at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Anthony Joshua makes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Richard Heathcote)

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Anthony Joshua makes his entrance prior to his fight against Wladimir Klitschko for the IBF, WBA and IBO Heavyweight World Title bout at Wembley Stadium on April 29, 2017 in London, England.

    Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko arrives for his fight
    (Credit: AP / Matt Dunham)

    Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko arrives for his fight against British boxer Anthony Joshua for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World and IBO heavyweight titles at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Anthony Joshua makes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Richard Heathcote)

    British boxer Anthony Joshua arrives for his fight
    (Credit: AP / Matt Dunham)

    British boxer Anthony Joshua arrives for his fight against Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko for Joshua's IBF and the vacant WBA Super World and IBO heavyweight titles at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017.

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Anthony Joshua makes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Richard Heathcote)

    LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 29: Anthony Joshua makes
    (Credit: Getty Images / Richard Heathcote)

    Ireland's Katie Taylor (L) and Germany's Nina Meinke
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BEN STANSALL)

    Ireland's Katie Taylor (L) and Germany's Nina Meinke compete for the WBA Inter-Continental Lightweight Championship at Wembley stadium in north west London on April 29, 2017.

    Ireland's Katie Taylor (L) and Germany's Nina Meinke
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BEN STANSALL)

    The referee stops the bout as Ireland's Katie
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BEN STANSALL)

    The referee stops the bout as Ireland's Katie Taylor (L) beats Germany's Nina Meinke in the WBA Inter-Continental Lightweight Championship at Wembley stadium in north west London on April 29, 2017.

    Colombian boxer Darleys Perez, left, fights British boxer
    (Credit: AP / Matt Dunham)

    Colombian boxer Darleys Perez, left, fights British boxer Luke Campbell in their lightweight eliminator fight at Wembley stadium in London, Saturday, April 29, 2017.

    Ireland's Katie Taylor (L) and Germany's Nina Meinke
    (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / BEN STANSALL)

