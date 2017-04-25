Wladimir Klitschko's open workout

Former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko trains during a media workout on April 6, 2017 at the Biohotel Stanglwirt, Going, Austria as he prepares for the WBA 'Super', IBF, and IBO world heavyweight title bout against Britain's Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium on April 29.

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a sparring round at a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANN GRODER) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANN GRODER) Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko during a media training session on April 6, 2017 at the Biohotel Stanglwirt, Going, Austria as he prepares for the WBA 'Super', IBF, and IBO world heavyweight title bout against Britain's Anthony Joshua taking place at Wembley Stadium on April 29. / AFP PHOTO / APA / Johann GRODER / Austria OUTJOHANN GRODER/AFP/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine exchange punches with his head coach Johnathon Banks during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine smiles during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria.

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Physiotherapist Aldo Vetere looks on during a training session of Wladimir Klitschko at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANN GRODER) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANN GRODER) Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko (L) and his Physio Aldo Vetere are seen during a media training session on April 6, 2017 at the Biohotel Stanglwirt, Going, Austria as he prepares for the WBA 'Super', IBF, and IBO world heavyweight title bout against Britain's Anthony Joshua taking place at Wembley Stadium on April 29. / AFP PHOTO / APA / Johann GRODER / Austria OUTJOHANN GRODER/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a sparring round at a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine poses for a portrait prior to a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANN GRODER) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANN GRODER) Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko during a media training session on April 6, 2017 at the Biohotel Stanglwirt, Going, Austria as he prepares for the WBA 'Super', IBF, and IBO world heavyweight title bout against Britain's Anthony Joshua taking place at Wembley Stadium on April 29. / AFP PHOTO / APA / Johann GRODER / Austria OUTJOHANN GRODER/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a sparring round at a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANN GRODER) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANN GRODER) Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko during a media training session on April 6, 2017 at the Biohotel Stanglwirt, Going, Austria as he prepares for the WBA 'Super', IBF, and IBO world heavyweight title bout against Britain's Anthony Joshua taking place at Wembley Stadium on April 29. / AFP PHOTO / APA / Johann GRODER / Austria OUTJOHANN GRODER/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine exchange punches with his head coach Johnathon Banks during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine with his physiotherapist Aldo Vetere during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Head coach Jonathan Banks looks on during a training session of Wladimir Klitschko at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine talks to his assistant coach James Ali Bashir during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a sparring round at a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine with his physiotherapist Aldo Vetere during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria, ahead of his fight against Anthony Joshua on April 29, 2017, at Wembley Stadium.

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine poses for a portrait prior to a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England.

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine poses for a portrait prior to a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England.

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine arrives for a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine selected Adam Smith, Sky boxing for a training challenge during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria.

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine exchange punches with his head coach Johnathon Banks during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine smiles during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria.

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANN GRODER) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANN GRODER) Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko tapes his hands during training on April 6, 2017 at the Biohotel Stanglwirt, Going, Austria as he prepares for the WBA 'Super', IBF, and IBO world heavyweight title bout against Britain's Anthony Joshua taking place at Wembley Stadium on April 29. / AFP PHOTO / APA / Johann GRODER / Austria OUTJOHANN GRODER/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: A picture of former head coach Emanuel Steward is seen during a training session of Wladimir Klitschko at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine poses for a portrait prior to a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England.

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine exchange punches with his head coach Johnathon Banks during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)

(Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANN GRODER) (Credit: AFP/Getty Images / JOHANN GRODER) Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschko (L), his Coach Johnathon Banks (C) and Physio Aldo Vetere are seen during a media training session on April 6, 2017 at the Biohotel Stanglwirt, Going, Austria as he prepares for the WBA 'Super', IBF, and IBO world heavyweight title bout against Britain's Anthony Joshua taking place at Wembley Stadium on April 29. / AFP PHOTO / APA / Johann GRODER / Austria OUTJOHANN GRODER/AFP/Getty Images

(Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) (Credit: Bongarts/Getty Images / Alexander Hassenstein) GOING, AUSTRIA - APRIL 06: Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine selected Adam Smith, Sky boxing for a training challenge during a training session at Hotel Stanglwirt on April 6, 2017 in Going, Austria. The Heavyweight title clash between Anthony Joshua of England and Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will be held on 29th of April in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Bongarts/Getty Images)