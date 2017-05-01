Arturo Gatti vs. Micky Ward II

Advertisement Advertise here

There was no title on the line. And it was only scheduled for 10 rounds. But the second Arturo Gatti-Micky Ward fight was among the most anticipated rematches of the era.

Six months after their first brutal fight, Gatti and Ward met again on Nov. 23, 2002. For the first time in over 20 years, the Atlantic City Convention Center was sold out for a boxing match. That was the power of Gatti and Ward. It was a testament to the depths of courage they reached in their first encounter.

The rematch, however, failed to live up to the first fight. One boxing writer noted, “Like the first encounter between the two men, it was brutal, only this time the brutality was one-sided.”

Gatti dropped Ward in the third and then skillfully and ferociously picked him apart for the rest of the fight. The scores were 98-91, 98-91, and 98-90 for Gatti.

The one thing both fighters agreed upon after the rematch was, that there should indeed be a third fight.

