Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
Canelo Alvarez beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision in a catchweight fight on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. All three judges scored the fight 120-108 in favor of Alvarez.
Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight boxing match Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during their catch weight boxing match Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight boxing match Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., of Mexico, during their catchweight boxing match Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., left, punches Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
ADVERTISEMENT
Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, punches Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, punches Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. walks out during his introduction prior to facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stands in his corner before facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. enters the ring prior to facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stands in his corner before facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. walks out during his introduction prior to facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is introduced prior to facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stands in his corner before facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez is introduced prior to facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. walks out during his introduction prior to facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. enters the ring prior to facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., left, punches Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, punches Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez is introduced prior to facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez is introduced prior to facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, right, gets hit by Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight boxing match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, fights Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during their catchweight boxing match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight boxing match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during their catchweight boxing match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during their boxing match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catch weight boxing match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.