    Boxing

    Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

    sports@newsday.com

    Canelo Alvarez beat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. via unanimous decision in a catchweight fight on Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas. All three judges scored the fight 120-108 in favor of Alvarez.

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight boxing match Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.,
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during their catch weight boxing match Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight boxing match Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.,
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., of Mexico, during their catchweight boxing match Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., left, punches Canelo Alvarez
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., left, punches Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, right, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, punches Canelo Alvarez
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, punches Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, punches Canelo Alvarez
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, punches Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. walks out during his
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. walks out during his introduction prior to facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stands in his corner
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stands in his corner before facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. enters the ring prior
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. enters the ring prior to facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stands in his corner
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stands in his corner before facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. walks out during his
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. walks out during his introduction prior to facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is introduced prior to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is introduced prior to facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stands in his corner
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. stands in his corner before facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez is introduced prior to facing Julio
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez is introduced prior to facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. walks out during his
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. walks out during his introduction prior to facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. enters the ring prior
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. enters the ring prior to facing Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., left, punches Canelo Alvarez
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., left, punches Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, punches Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, punches Canelo Alvarez
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, punches Canelo Alvarez during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez is introduced prior to facing Julio
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez is introduced prior to facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez is introduced prior to facing Julio
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Canelo Alvarez is introduced prior to facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight bout at T-Mobile Arena on May 6, 2017 in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, right, gets hit by Julio Cesar
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Canelo Alvarez, right, gets hit by Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight boxing match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, left, fights Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.,
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Canelo Alvarez, left, fights Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during their catchweight boxing match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catchweight boxing match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.,
    (Credit: AP / John Locher)

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during their catchweight boxing match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.,
    (Credit: AP / Isaac Brekken)

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., during their boxing match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.
    (Credit: AP / Isaac Brekken)

    Canelo Alvarez, right, hits Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during their catch weight boxing match, Saturday, May 6, 2017, in Las Vegas.

