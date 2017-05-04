Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. press conference
Scenes from the Canelo Alvarez-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. press conference on Wednesday at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas ahead of their fight Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
From left, Boxer Canelo Alvarez, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya, former boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr. and his son, boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., pose during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez and Chavez Jr. will meet in a 164.5-pound catch weight bout on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, center left left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., center right, pose for photographers during a news conference Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a 164.5 pound catch weight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. arrives at a news conference, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez Jr. is scheduled to fight Canelo Alvarez in a 164.5 pound catch weight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. speaks with the media during a news conference, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez Jr. is scheduled to fight Canelo Alvarez in a 164.5 pound catch weight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas.
Former boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Sr., left, hugs Nevada State Athletic Commission Executive Director Robert Bennett during a news conference for the bout between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez and Chavez Jr. will meet in a 164.5-pound catch weight bout on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, right, puts his hand around trainer Eddy Reynoso during a news conference, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is scheduled to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 164.5 pound catch weight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas.
Boxer Canelo Alvarez speaks as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., right, looks on during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The two will meet in a 164.5-pound catch weight bout on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Golden Boy Promotions partner Bernard Hopkins gestures during a news conference for the bout between Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez and Chavez Jr. will meet in a 164.5-pound catch weight bout on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. gestures during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chavez Jr. will meet Canelo Alvarez in a 164.5-pound catch weight bout on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez attends a news conference, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is scheduled to fight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 164.5 pound catch weight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas.
Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya, center, looks on as boxers Canelo Alvarez, left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. face off during a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez and Chavez Jr. will meet in a 164.5-pound catch weight bout on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. smiles during a news conference, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. Chavez Jr. is scheduled to fight Canelo Alvarez in a 164.5 pound catch weight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. pose for photographers during a news conference Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a 164.5 pound catch weight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas.
Boxer Canelo Alvarez attends a news conference at the KA Theatre at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on May 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez will meet Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in a 164.5-pound catch weight bout on May 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. pose for photographers during a news conference, Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in a 164.5 pound catch weight boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas.
