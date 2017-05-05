Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. weigh-in
Scenes from weigh-ins on Friday, May 6, 2017, as Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. prepare for Saturday's catchweight fight in Las Vegas.
Boxers Canelo Alvarez (L) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. face off during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez cheers on his Son Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. who fights Boxers Canelo Alvarez during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
ans wait outside before Boxers Canelo Alvarez (L) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. face off during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Boxers Canelo Alvarez (L) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. pose during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. poses on the scales during his weigh-in with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxers Canelo Alvarez (L) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. face off during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Fans use their phones to record Saul "Canelo" Alvarez as he arrives for his weigh-in with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez poses on the scales during his weigh-in with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. poses on the scales during his weigh-in with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. poses during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. reacts to fans during his weigh-in Friday, May 5, 2017 with Canelo Alvarez a tthe MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. poses during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. poses for photographers during a weigh-in Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Boxer Canelo Alvarez poses during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Boxers Canelo Alvarez (L) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. pose during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Fans wait outside before Boxers Canelo Alvarez (L) and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. face off during their official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Boxers Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (L) and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., face-off during their weigh-in Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxer Canelo Alvarez poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Boxers Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (L) and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., pose during their weigh-in Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. looks on during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez poses for photographers during a weigh-in Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Boxers Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (L) and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., pose during their weigh-in Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez poses during a weigh-in Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Boxer Canelo Alvarez poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez poses on the scales during his weigh-in with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxer Canelo Alvarez poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2017 in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, center left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., center right, pose for photographers during a weigh-in Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Boxer Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. poses on the scales during his weigh-in with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Canelo Alvarez, left, and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. pose for photographers during a weigh-in Friday, May 5, 2017, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Boxer Canelo Alvarez (L) reacts to fans during his weigh-in with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. (R)on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxers Saul "Canelo" Alvarez (L) and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., face-off during their weigh-in Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez poses on the scales during his weigh-in with Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. on Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr. waves to fans as he arrives for his weigh-in with Saul "Canelo" Alvarez Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxers Canelo Alvarez and Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr., pose during their weigh-in Friday, May 5, 2017 at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.
