Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather press tour
Conor McGregor's foray into professional boxing against Floyd Mayweather has been surrounded my media hype since it was announced. Here is a photo gallery of the press tour the two have gone on to promote the fight.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.
Dana White, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship comes between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor Floyd during the White Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor stand face to face during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.
UFC president Dana White, center, intervenes as boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Conor McGregor poses on stage as he is introduced for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.
Conor McGregor poses on stage as he is introduced for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor faceoff on stage during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor faceoff on stage during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.
Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor faceoff on stage during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.
Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor pause for photos during a news conference at Staples Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Conor McGregor, right, taunts Floyd Mayweather Jr. while pausing for photos during a news conference at Staples Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
View of stage for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.
