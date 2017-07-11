Subscribe
    BoxingSports

    Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather press tour

    Conor McGregor's foray into professional boxing against Floyd Mayweather has been surrounded my media hype since it was announced. Here is a photo gallery of the press tour the two have gone on to promote the fight.

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks during the Floyd Mayweather
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.

    Dana White, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Dana White, President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship comes between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor Floyd during the White Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor stand face
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor stand face to face during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.

    UFC president Dana White, center, intervenes as boxer
    (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong)

    UFC president Dana White, center, intervenes as boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

    Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and mixed martial
    (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong)

    Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Staples Center Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

    Conor McGregor poses on stage as he is
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Conor McGregor poses on stage as he is introduced for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.

    Conor McGregor poses on stage as he is
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor faceoff on
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor faceoff on stage during the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor faceoff on
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor faceoff on
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor pause
    (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong)

    Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor pause for photos during a news conference at Staples Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

    Conor McGregor, right, taunts Floyd Mayweather Jr. while
    (Credit: AP / Jae C. Hong)

    Conor McGregor, right, taunts Floyd Mayweather Jr. while pausing for photos during a news conference at Staples Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.

    View of stage for the Floyd Mayweather Jr.
    (Credit: Getty Images / Harry How)

    View of stage for the Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor World Press Tour at Staples Center on July 11, 2017.

