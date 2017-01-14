Subscribe
    Amanda Serrano punches Yazmin Rivas during their Junior (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Amanda Serrano punches Yazmin Rivas during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.

    James DeGale vs. Badou Jack

    Updated

    Scenes from Showtime Championship Boxing, headlined by a middleweight title fight between James DeGale and Badou Jack, Saturday night at Barclays Center.

    Amanda Serrano celebrates her decision win against Yazmin
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Amanda Serrano celebrates her decision win against Yazmin Rivas during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.

    Immanuwel Aleem celebrates after defeating Ievgen Khytrov via
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Immanuwel Aleem celebrates after defeating Ievgen Khytrov via TKO in the sixth round aftertheir Middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.

    Ievgen Khytrov punches Immanuwel Aleem during their Middleweight
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Ievgen Khytrov punches Immanuwel Aleem during their Middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.

    Immanuwel Aleem punches Ievgen Khytrov during their Middleweight
    (Credit: Getty Images / Al Bello)

    Immanuwel Aleem punches Ievgen Khytrov during their Middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.

