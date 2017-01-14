James DeGale vs. Badou Jack
Scenes from Showtime Championship Boxing, headlined by a middleweight title fight between James DeGale and Badou Jack, Saturday night at Barclays Center.
Amanda Serrano punches Yazmin Rivas during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Amanda Serrano celebrates her decision win against Yazmin Rivas during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Amanda Serrano punches Yazmin Rivas during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Immanuwel Aleem celebrates after defeating Ievgen Khytrov via TKO in the sixth round aftertheir Middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Amanda Serrano punches Yazmin Rivas during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Amanda Serrano celebrates her decision win against Yazmin Rivas during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Ievgen Khytrov punches Immanuwel Aleem during their Middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Ievgen Khytrov punches Immanuwel Aleem during their Middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Immanuwel Aleem punches Ievgen Khytrov during their Middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Amanda Serrano punches Yazmin Rivas during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Immanuwel Aleem defeats Ievgen Khytrov via TKO in the sixth round aftertheir Middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Amanda Serrano celebrates her decision win against Yazmin Rivas during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Yazmin Rivas punches Amanda Serrano during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Amanda Serrano looks on against Yazmin Rivas during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Amanda Serrano punches Yazmin Rivas during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Immanuwel Aleem celebrates after defeating Ievgen Khytrov via TKO in the sixth round aftertheir Middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Immanuwel Aleem celebrates after defeating Ievgen Khytrov via TKO in the sixth round after their Middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Immanuwel Aleem celebrates after defeating Ievgen Khytrov via TKO in the sixth round after their Middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Ievgen Khytrov punches Immanuwel Aleem during their Middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Immanuwel Aleem celebrates after defeating Ievgen Khytrov via TKO in the sixth round aftertheir Middleweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Amanda Serrano punches Yazmin Rivas during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Yazmin Rivas punches Amanda Serrano during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
Amanda Serrano punches Yazmin Rivas during their Junior Featherweight bout at the Barclays Center on January 14, 2017 in New York City.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.