Jermall Charlo hit Jorge Sebastian Heiland with a straight left and that was it. Charlo had announced his arrival as a middleweight with a loud punch.

The new threat in the division moved up from 154 pounds and made a successful debut.

Charlo remained undefeated with a fourth-round TKO in a WBC title elimination bout Saturday night at Barclays Center.

The 27-year-old Texan became the mandatory challenger for the championship after improving to 26-0 with 20 knockouts. Right now, Gennady Golovkin owns the WBC middleweight belt along with three other belts in the division. But “GGG” has a showdown coming with Canelo Alvarez on Sept. 16 in Las Vegas.

“I’m ready,” Charlo said. “Bring on the biggest names at 160 . . . I’m the real Tommy Hearns . . . I feel like it’s my turn and I’m going to go get it.”

Charlo had stepped down as the IBF junior middleweight champ in February after three defenses and moved up to 160. It hadn’t been easy getting down to 154. And he wasn’t going to fight the WBC champ, his twin brother Jermell, or the WBA champ, Erislandy Lara, who’s guided by Jermell’s trainer, Ronnie Shields.

So it was time to pursue becoming a two-division champ. The WBC gave Charlo a No. 2 ranking. Heiland was the No. 1 contender with eight straight wins. The 30-year-old southpaw from Argentina fell to 29-5-2.

Heiland hurt a knee in the first round. Charlo landed repeatedly in the second. He knocked Heiland down with about 1:30 left.

Then in the fourth, Charlo knocked Heiland down again. Heiland got up and wobbled back toward the ropes before referee Benjy Esteves stopped the bout at 2:13 of the round.

“I turned my left knee in the first round,” Heiland said, “but I did not want to give up.”

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller also made a debut of sorts.

The undefeated 29-year-old Brooklyn heavyweight fought for the first time at Barclays. Miller weighed in at nearly 299 pounds, about 50 pounds heavier than Gerald Washington, a 35-year-old Navy veteran and former football player with USC and the Bills and Seahawks practice squads.

Miller (19-0-1, 17 KOs) handed Washington (18-2-1) a TKO loss. The fight was stopped right after Miller landed 17 power punches in the eighth round.

“I definitely felt the ring rust,” Miller said. “ . . . Gerald definitely pushed me and motivated me. I had to rely on my brain and my power.”