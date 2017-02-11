BoxingSports

(Credit: AP / SADAYUKI MIKAMI) Referee Octavio Mayron counts as champion Mike Tyson is floored by challenger James "Buster" Douglas in the 10th round of the world heavyweight title fight in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 11, 1990. Douglas captured Tyson's crown in the 10th round.

Feb. 11, 1990: James 'Buster' Douglas knocks out Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson and James "Buster" Douglas, each with ample baggage, stepped into the ring at the Tokyo Dome on Feb. 11, 1990. Douglas started the fight fast, stinging Tyson with his left jab and eventually following it up with swift right crosses. By the fifth round, Tyson’s left eye was beginning to swell shut. So confident was his camp, they did not pack an ice bag or an enswell to combat the swelling.

The champion, however, had a brief moment when it seemed he would escape defeat. With his back to the ropes in round eight, he unleashed an uppercut that dropped Douglas. The challenger was up at the count of nine. (After the bout, King and Tyson’s handlers filed a protest to the WBC, arguing the referee issued a long count and that the challenger should have been knocked out. The WBC initially agreed with King, but shortly thereafter reversed its decision.)

Douglas rallied in the ninth and had Tyson reeling at the bell. He continued that pace in the 10th. As Tyson approached, Douglas unleashed a terrific uppercut that wobbled Tyson. Douglas stepped forward and unleashed a four-punch combination that dropped Tyson to the canvas. He was counted out and Douglas pulled off one of the greatest upsets in sports history.

Tyson was one of the most dominant heavyweight champions in boxing history. He was 37-0 and held the IBF, WBC and WBA titles. Douglas, whose mother died 23 days before the fight, was listed as a 42-1 underdog and only one Las Vegas casino - The Mirage - actually took action on the fight.

Tyson later admitted he went into the fight after coming off a prolonged binge of partying. He barely trained. Sparring partner Greg Page accompanied him to Tokyo, and promoter Don King was charging $60 to watch them spar. That changed when Page dropped Tyson in a televised sparring session. Suddenly, Tyson’s workouts were closed to the public.

