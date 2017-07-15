Premier Boxing Champions at Nassau Coliseum
Professional boxing returned to Nassau Coliseum for the first time in 31 years on Saturday, July 15, 2017, with a Premier Boxing Champions card highlighted by several Long Islanders on the undercard.
Patrick Day, white trunks, scores 10 rounds unanimous decision over Eric Walker in a junior middleweight bout at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Long Beach's Seanie Monaghan is dropped in the first round by Marcus Browne on July 15, 2017 at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Marcus Browne, right, hugs Sean Monaghan after their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Marcus Browne climbs the ropes after defeating Sean Monaghan in their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Marcus Browne, right, lands a glancing blow to the face of Sean Monaghan during their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Sean Monaghan, left, battles Marcus Browne during their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Marcus Browne, left, hugs Sean Monaghan after their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Marcus Browne, right, battles Sean Monaghan during their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Adam Kownacki celebrates his fourth round TKO over Artur Szpilka in their Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Adam Kownack, right, lands a left punch to the head of Artur Szpilka in their Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Marcus Browne, left, lands a right punch to the face of Sean Monaghan during their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Fidel Monterrosa celebrates his win by a unanimous decision overTommy Rainone during their Junior Middleweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Patrick Day, right, hugs Eric Walker after his unanimous decision for the WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight championship at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Patrick Day, left, lands a left punch to the face of Eric Walker in their WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight title fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Patrick Day, left, celebrates with his trainer Joe Higgins after his unanimous decision over Eric Walker for the WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight championship at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Fidel Monterrosa, right, battles Tommy Rainone during their Junior Middleweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Tommy Rainone, left, battles Fidel Monterrosa during their Junior Middleweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Patrick Day, left, lands a left punch to the face of Eric Walker in their WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight title fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Patrick Day, center, celebrates his unanimous decision over Eric Walker for the WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight championship at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Patrick Day, right, lands a right punch to the face of Eric Walker in their WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight title fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Patrick Day, left, celebrates his unanimous decision over Eric Walker for the WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight championship at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
Patrick Day, right, lands a right punch to the face of Eric Walker in their WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight title fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.
