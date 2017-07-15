Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 72° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    BoxingSports

    Premier Boxing Champions at Nassau Coliseum

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments

    Professional boxing returned to Nassau Coliseum for the first time in 31 years on Saturday, July 15, 2017, with a Premier Boxing Champions card highlighted by several Long Islanders on the undercard.

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores 10 rounds unanimous
    (Credit: Newsday / Marcus Villagran)

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores 10 rounds unanimous decision over Eric Walker in a junior middleweight bout at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous
    (Credit: Newsday / Marcus Villagran)

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous decision over Eric Walker in a junior middleweight bout at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous
    (Credit: Newsday / Marcus Villagran)

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous decision over Eric Walker in a junior middleweight bout at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous
    (Credit: Newsday / Marcus Villagran)

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous decision over Eric Walker in a junior middleweight bout at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous
    (Credit: Newsday / Marcus Villagran)

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous decision over Eric Walker in a junior middleweight bout at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous
    (Credit: Newsday / Marcus Villagran)

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous decision over Eric Walker in a junior middleweight bout at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous
    (Credit: Newsday / Marcus Villagran)

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous decision over Eric Walker in a junior middleweight bout at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Long Beach's Seanie Monaghan is dropped in the
    (Credit: Marcus Villagran)

    Long Beach's Seanie Monaghan is dropped in the first round by Marcus Browne on July 15, 2017 at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous
    (Credit: Newsday / Marcus Villagran)

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous decision over Eric Walker in a junior middleweight bout at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous
    (Credit: Newsday / Marcus Villagran)

    Patrick Day, white trunks, scores a 10-round unanimous decision over Eric Walker in a junior middleweight bout at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Marcus Browne, right, hugs Sean Monaghan after their
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Marcus Browne, right, hugs Sean Monaghan after their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Marcus Browne climbs the ropes after defeating Sean
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Marcus Browne climbs the ropes after defeating Sean Monaghan in their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Marcus Browne, right, lands a glancing blow to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Marcus Browne, right, lands a glancing blow to the face of Sean Monaghan during their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Sean Monaghan, left, battles Marcus Browne during their
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Sean Monaghan, left, battles Marcus Browne during their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Marcus Browne, left, hugs Sean Monaghan after their
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Marcus Browne, left, hugs Sean Monaghan after their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Marcus Browne, right, battles Sean Monaghan during their
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Marcus Browne, right, battles Sean Monaghan during their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Adam Kownacki celebrates his fourth round TKO over
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Adam Kownacki celebrates his fourth round TKO over Artur Szpilka in their Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Adam Kownack, right, lands a left punch to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Adam Kownack, right, lands a left punch to the head of Artur Szpilka in their Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Marcus Browne, left, lands a right punch to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Marcus Browne, left, lands a right punch to the face of Sean Monaghan during their Light Heavyweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Fidel Monterrosa celebrates his win by a unanimous
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Fidel Monterrosa celebrates his win by a unanimous decision overTommy Rainone during their Junior Middleweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, right, hugs Eric Walker after his
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Patrick Day, right, hugs Eric Walker after his unanimous decision for the WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight championship at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, left, lands a left punch to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Patrick Day, left, lands a left punch to the face of Eric Walker in their WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight title fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, left, celebrates with his trainer Joe
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Patrick Day, left, celebrates with his trainer Joe Higgins after his unanimous decision over Eric Walker for the WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight championship at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Fidel Monterrosa, right, battles Tommy Rainone during their
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Fidel Monterrosa, right, battles Tommy Rainone during their Junior Middleweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Tommy Rainone, left, battles Fidel Monterrosa during their
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Tommy Rainone, left, battles Fidel Monterrosa during their Junior Middleweight fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, left, lands a left punch to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Patrick Day, left, lands a left punch to the face of Eric Walker in their WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight title fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, center, celebrates his unanimous decision over
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Patrick Day, center, celebrates his unanimous decision over Eric Walker for the WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight championship at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, right, lands a right punch to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Patrick Day, right, lands a right punch to the face of Eric Walker in their WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight title fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, left, celebrates his unanimous decision over
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Patrick Day, left, celebrates his unanimous decision over Eric Walker for the WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight championship at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Patrick Day, right, lands a right punch to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Rich Schultz)

    Patrick Day, right, lands a right punch to the face of Eric Walker in their WBC Continental Americas Jr. Middleweight title fight at Nassau Coliseum on July 15, 2017.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK