SOUTHPORT, England — Branden Grace said he wasn’t aware of what had been accomplished, but his caddy knew quite well

“You’re in the history books,” Zack Rasego told Grace after Grace shot a 62 Saturday in the third round of the British Open, the lowest round ever in a major golf championship.

A slightly dumbfounded Grace, the 29-year-old South African, could only look at Rasego and ask, “What are you talking about?”

He was talking about something unprecedented in a sport which began decades earlier in Scotland, maybe a couple hundred miles north of Royal Birkdale Golf Club, where this 146th Open is being held.

He was talking about a score the men have chased since 1973 when Johnny Miller shot 63 in the final round of the U.S. Open, a score that in the subsequent 43 years has been equaled 30 times but never bettered. Until the third round at Birkdale. Miller is at Birkdale working the telecast for NBC

“I honestly didn’t know,” said Grace. “I was so in the zone of playing, hole after hole. I knew I was playing well. I had no idea 62 was the lowest ever. Obviously now it makes it more special than it was.”

Grace had eight birdies and no bogeys in a round that early on, in contrast to Friday’s storm, was played under blue skies and with minimal wind, although rain hit after he finished.

There were 65s by two golfers who played before him, an indication Birkdale could be conquered, and after Grace, Dustin Johnson had a 64, which he thought could have been a 62.

Grace hardly is a surprise. He held a share of the 54-hole lead of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay, and still was tied for the lead at 16, then blocked a shot out of bounds. He finished fourth. The winner was Jordan Spieth, who’s leading here.

“This is the one I’ve always liked,” Grace said about the British. “So what a special place to get myself into the history books. I played flawless golf.”