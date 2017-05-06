Adelphi’s Brenna Martini has been named the Northeast 10 conference player of the year in softball for the second straight season.

The junior helped the Panthers earn the Southwest Division title for the third consecutive year by leading the NE-10 in batting average (.484), home runs (13) and RBIs (61).

“It’s an incredible honor, and I’m very happy and thankful that I was recognized,” Martini said. “But I think, especially in our sport, mostly every individual award can’t be won without the team.”

Teammate Lindsay Mapes was named the conference’s pitcher of the year after a 14-5 record, 2.69 ERA and 98 strikeouts in the regular season.

Martini and Mapes made the NE 10 first team along with teammate Nicoletta Cuccio. Nicole Camera earned second team honors, while Fallon McCarthy (Garden City Park) and Jessica Vadala were named to the third team. Kailah Konkel (Eastport) and Christina Rizzi (Manorville) made the all-rookie team.

The Panthers are 34-13-1 and play Merrimack in the NE 10 championship Saturday at noon.

Trio of LIU Post freshmen earn rookie honors

Pitcher Noah Lorenzo (Massapequa Park), midfielder Austin Guerrina and midfielder Alyssa Mallery (Wantagh) were named East Coast Conference rookies of the week in their respective sports. Lorenzo tossed eight innings of one-run ball in a 2-1 victory against Mercy on April 30. Guerrina had five goals and two assists in two men’s lacrosse wins. Mallery had four goals and six draw controls in a 15-3 win over St. Thomas Aquinas in women’s lacrosse.

McLaughlin, Deddo reach milestones for Maritime baseball

Senior Brian McLaughlin (Massapequa) had two doubles, a homer, seven runs scored and five RBIs in a doubleheader sweep of Yeshiva on Monday. He broke the program’s all-time (148) and single-season (55) hits records. He also set the career (30) and single-season (14) records for doubles. He regained the career home run record (13). Junior Chris Deddo set the career (97) and single-season (41) records for runs scored. Martime is 23-11 and plays Merchant Marine in the opening round of the Skyline Conference tournament 2 p.m. Saturday

Around LI

Stony Brook: The Seawolves’ men’s tennis team played its final match on April 28, losing to Illinois State in the Missouri Valley Conference championships and finishing the season 9-6. The university announced in March that the program would be discontinued, and an official release cited “recent changes in the conference landscape” as part of the reason. Seven athletes have remaining eligibility and will be granted full releases if they choose to transfer. The program joined Division I since 1999. Stony Brook did not respond to requests for comment. . . . Freshman Brandon Bonanno (Mount Sinai) pitched three innings of relief in an 11-8 victory over host NYIT on Tuesday, allowing one run and striking out three to earn his first collegiate win. Stony Brook is 21-21 entering a double-header at Albany on Saturday.

St. Joseph’s: Senior Anthony Bonilla (Massapequa Park) tripled in the bottom of the seventh of a 6-3 loss to New Jersey City on April 26, setting the Golden Eagles career mark with 10 triples.

Adelphi: Senior TJ Santiago tossed his third shutout of the season Tuesday in a 7-0 win against Pace, striking out nine. His ninth strikeout tied Robert Nixon (2011) for the career mark with 242.

Molloy: Senior Brian Murphy (Elmont) was named the ECC Player of the Week, leading the Lions with 12 hits, a .500 batting average and a .556 on-base percentage.

Lindenwood: Selden’s Bryan Dragotta, a bowler for Lindenwood University in Missouri, finished second at the intercollegiate singles championship on April 22. Dragotta was the No. 1 seed and fell to No. 2 Nicholas Pate of Midland, 214-199, in the final.

Hofstra: Alyssa Parrella was named the CAA rookie of the year in women’s lacrosse, leading the Pride with 76 points. She was also selected to the All-CAA first team.