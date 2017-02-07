Alabama vs. No. 19 South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Riley Norris scored six of his 11 points in the fourth and final overtime, including the go-ahead free throws with 56 seconds left, and Alabama finally put away No. 19 South Carolina 90-86 on Tuesday night, overcoming a career night by Gamecocks star Sindarius Thornwell.
Thornwell finished with career highs of 44 points and 21 rebounds. He made 25 free throws, surpassing LSU great "Pistol" Pete Maravich's mark of 21 in a Southeastern Conference game. But it was not enough for South Carolina (19-5, 9-2).
Alabama (14-9, 7-4) had a 17-point lead in the first half and a 12-point edge with less than 5 minutes to go, watching the Gamecocks rally back to force the extra periods.
South Carolina coach Frank Martin, right, makes a point to Hassani Gravett (2) during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Alabama on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Alabama defeated South Carolina 90-86 in four overtimes.
Alabama guard Corban Collins (3) celebrates with coaching staff as South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell, left, walks by after an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Alabama defeated South Carolina 90-86.
South Carolina guard Justin McKie (20) attempts shoots against Alabama's Shannon Hale (11) and Ar'Mond Davis (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Alabama guard Dazon Ingram (12) dribbles between South Carolina's Rakym Felder (4) and Maik Kotsar, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Alabama forward Donta Hall (35) reaches for a rebound between South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell (0) and Justin McKie (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina guard Sindarius Thornwell (0) looks to shoot against Alabama guard Riley Norris (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
Alabama coach Avery Johnson gestures to players during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Columbia, S.C.
