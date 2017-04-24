A look at the All-Met Division I men’s college basketball teams, announced Monday by the Met Basketball Writers Association.
All-Met First Team
Latest college sports stories
Khadeen Carrington, Seton Hall 6-4, Junior, G
Angel Delgado, Seton Hall 6-10, Junior, F
Jerome Frink, LIU 6-7, Senior, F
Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s 6-1, Freshman, G
Justin Robinson, Monmouth 5-8, Senior, G
Jordan Washington, Iona 6-8, Senior, F
All-Met Second Team
Marcus LoVett, St. John’s 6-0, Freshman, G
Tyler Nelson, Fairfield 6-3, Junior, G
Desi Rodriguez, Seton Hall 6-6, Junior, F
Corey Sanders, Rutgers 6-2, Sophomore, G
Quadir Welton, St. Peter’s 6-8, Senior, F/C
Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra 6-0, Sophomore, G
All-Met Third Team
Michael Carey, Wagner 6-5, Senior, G
Damon Lynn, NJIT 5-11, Senior, G
Quincy McKnight, Sacred Heart 6-4, Sophomore, G
Luke Petrasek, Columbia 6-10, Senior, F
Micah Seaborn, Monmouth 6-5, Sophomore, G
Lucas Woodhouse, Stony Brook 6-3, Senior, G
All-Met Rookie of the Year
Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s
Peter A. Carlesimo Coach of the Year
Kevin Willard, Seton Hall
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.