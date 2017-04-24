A look at the All-Met Division I men’s college basketball teams, announced Monday by the Met Basketball Writers Association.

All-Met First Team

Khadeen Carrington, Seton Hall 6-4, Junior, G

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall 6-10, Junior, F

Jerome Frink, LIU 6-7, Senior, F

Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s 6-1, Freshman, G

Justin Robinson, Monmouth 5-8, Senior, G

Jordan Washington, Iona 6-8, Senior, F

All-Met Second Team

Marcus LoVett, St. John’s 6-0, Freshman, G

Tyler Nelson, Fairfield 6-3, Junior, G

Desi Rodriguez, Seton Hall 6-6, Junior, F

Corey Sanders, Rutgers 6-2, Sophomore, G

Quadir Welton, St. Peter’s 6-8, Senior, F/C

Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra 6-0, Sophomore, G

All-Met Third Team

Michael Carey, Wagner 6-5, Senior, G

Damon Lynn, NJIT 5-11, Senior, G

Quincy McKnight, Sacred Heart 6-4, Sophomore, G

Luke Petrasek, Columbia 6-10, Senior, F

Micah Seaborn, Monmouth 6-5, Sophomore, G

Lucas Woodhouse, Stony Brook 6-3, Senior, G

All-Met Rookie of the Year

Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s

Peter A. Carlesimo Coach of the Year

Kevin Willard, Seton Hall