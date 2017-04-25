A look at the All-Met Division I women’s college basketball teams, announced Monday by the Met Basketball Writers Association.

All-Met First Team

Aaliyah Lewis, St. John’s 5-5, Senior, G

Camille Zimmerman, Columbia 6-1, Junior, G/F

Robin Perkins, Rider 5-10, graduate, G

G’mrice Davis, Fordham 6-2, Junior, F

Madison Hovren, Army 5-11, Sophomore, F

Jade Walker, St. John’s 6-1, Senior, F

All-Met Second Team

Kelsey Carey, Fairfield 6-0, Senior, F

Ashunae Durant, Hofstra 5-10, Junior, F

JaQuan Jackson, Seton Hall 5-8, Junior, G

Julia Duggan, Rider 6-1, Senior, C

Shrita Parker, Rutgers 5-7, Junior, G

All-Met Third Team

Alexis Lewis, Iona 5-10, Sophomore, G

Hannah Kimmel, Sacred Heart, 6-0, Senior, G/F

Kori Bayne-Walker, Stony Brook 5-5, Senior, G

Marina Lizarazu, Iona 5-8, Senior, G

Kayla Grimme, Manhattan 6-2, Junior, C

All-Met Player of the Year

Camille Zimmerman, Columbia

Maggie Dixon Coach of the Year

Lynn Milligan, Rider

All-Met Rookie of the Year

Rebekah Hand, Marist, 5-11, fr, G