A look at the All-Met Division I women’s college basketball teams, announced Monday by the Met Basketball Writers Association.
All-Met First Team
Latest college sports stories
Aaliyah Lewis, St. John’s 5-5, Senior, G
Camille Zimmerman, Columbia 6-1, Junior, G/F
Robin Perkins, Rider 5-10, graduate, G
G’mrice Davis, Fordham 6-2, Junior, F
Madison Hovren, Army 5-11, Sophomore, F
Jade Walker, St. John’s 6-1, Senior, F
All-Met Second Team
Kelsey Carey, Fairfield 6-0, Senior, F
Ashunae Durant, Hofstra 5-10, Junior, F
JaQuan Jackson, Seton Hall 5-8, Junior, G
Julia Duggan, Rider 6-1, Senior, C
Shrita Parker, Rutgers 5-7, Junior, G
All-Met Third Team
Alexis Lewis, Iona 5-10, Sophomore, G
Hannah Kimmel, Sacred Heart, 6-0, Senior, G/F
Kori Bayne-Walker, Stony Brook 5-5, Senior, G
Marina Lizarazu, Iona 5-8, Senior, G
Kayla Grimme, Manhattan 6-2, Junior, C
All-Met Player of the Year
Camille Zimmerman, Columbia
Maggie Dixon Coach of the Year
Lynn Milligan, Rider
All-Met Rookie of the Year
Rebekah Hand, Marist, 5-11, fr, G
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.