Fernando Vazquez scored his 1,000th point for St. Joseph’s College Friday evening, marking the latest highlight of the Babylon High School product’s collegiate career.
“I’m extremely proud,” coach Kevin Spann said of the senior. “I’ve had him for three years and his growth has been incredible . . . There’s not a night the opponent isn’t focused on him.”
Vazquez is tied for the team lead in points per game (15.5), after finishing second on the team with 15.9 points per game last season. He came to St. Joseph’s from Hartwick College in Oneonta.
In his first season with the Golden Eagles, he averaged 13.4 points per game and was a second team all-conference player. Spann said that Vazquez has since improved his ball handling and has become a more well-rounded scorer.
“He’s one of the best kids I’ve coached in my life,” he added. “He wants to get better every day.”
