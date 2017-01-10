No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 10 West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nathan Adrian broke out of a shooting slump with a career-high 22 points, and No. 10 West Virginia beat No. 1 Baylor 89-68 on Tuesday night in the Bears' first game as the top-ranked team in program history.
Baylor (15-1, 3-1 Big 12) committed a season-high 29 turnovers — the school record is 31 — and never led in its second true road game of the season. The loss means No. 5 Gonzaga is the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I.
West Virginia (14-2, 3-1) started the second half with an 11-3 run and kept pouring it on, leading by as many as 26 points down the stretch.
Jake Lindsey #3 of the Baylor Bears blocks the ball against Jevon Carter #2 of the West Virginia Mountaineers at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Jevon Carter #2 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives to the basket against Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. #0 of the Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Teyvon Myers #0 of the West Virginia Mountaineers pulls up for a three against the Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Johnathan Motley #5 of the Baylor Bears drives to the basket against Sagaba Konate #50 and Nathan Adrian #11 of the West Virginia Mountaineers at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Baylor guard Jake Lindsey (3) drives the basket while being defended by West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Baylor forward Nuni Omot (21) drives to the basket while being defended by West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
The national anthem is performed before the game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins mimics a traveling signal to a referee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia forward Lamont West (15) attempts to block Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Baylor guard Manu Lecomte (20) drives up court while being defended by West Virginia forward Esa Ahmad (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Teyvon Myers #0 of the West Virginia Mountaineers reacts after hitting a three-pointer against the Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Jevon Carter #2 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives to the basket against Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. #0 of the Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
West Virginia forward Nathan Adrian (11) tries to steal the ball from Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Baylor guard Wendell Mitchell (1) and West Virginia forward Nathan Adrian (11) dive for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Teyvon Myers #0 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives to the basket against Al Freeman #25 of the Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Fans celebrate West Virginia's first basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Jevon Carter #2 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives to the hoop against Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. #0 of the Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Teyvon Myers #0 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives to the basket against Al Freeman #25 of the Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
West Virginia guard Daxter Miles Jr. (4) shoots the ball as Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) attempts to block his shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Elijah Macon #45 of the West Virginia Mountaineers drives to the basket against Terry Maston #31 of the Baylor Bears at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 10, 2017 in Morgantown, West Virginia.
Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) drives to the basket while being defended by West Virginia guard Tarik Phillip (12) and forward Nathan Adrian (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) attempts to block West Virginia guard Jevon Carter (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
