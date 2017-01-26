Subscribe
    Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers shoots (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers shoots the ball in the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on January 26, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    No. 19 Cincinnati vs. No. 24 Xavier

    Updated

    No. 19 Cincinnati battles rival No. 24 Xavier in the Crosstown Shootout on Thursday night at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    Head coach Mick Cronin of the Cincinnati Bearcats
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Head coach Mick Cronin of the Cincinnati Bearcats reacts in the first half of the game against the Xavier Musketeers at Fifth Third Arena on January 26, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    Cincinnati Bearcats students get ready before the game
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Cincinnati Bearcats students get ready before the game against the Xavier Musketeers at Fifth Third Arena on January 26, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    Kevin Johnson #25 of the Cincinnati Bearcats reacts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Kevin Johnson #25 of the Cincinnati Bearcats reacts after making a three-point basket against the Xavier Musketeers in the first half of the game at Fifth Third Arena on January 26, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    Quentin Goodin #3 of the Xavier Musketeers defends
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Quentin Goodin #3 of the Xavier Musketeers defends against Troy Caupain #10 of the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half of the game at Fifth Third Arena on January 26, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    Xavier coach Chris Mack reacts during the first
    (Credit: AP / John Minchillo)

    Xavier coach Chris Mack reacts during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Xavier's Trevon Bluiett (5) celebrates after scoring a
    (Credit: AP / John Minchillo)

    Xavier's Trevon Bluiett (5) celebrates after scoring a 3-pointer during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Cincinnati, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati's Gary Clark (11) shoots against Xavier's Kaiser
    (Credit: AP / John Minchillo)

    Cincinnati's Gary Clark (11) shoots against Xavier's Kaiser Gates (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati's Kyle Washington (24) shoots against Xavier's RaShid
    (Credit: AP / John Minchillo)

    Cincinnati's Kyle Washington (24) shoots against Xavier's RaShid Gaston, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin talks to his players
    (Credit: AP / John Minchillo)

    Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin talks to his players from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Xavier, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati's Gary Clark (11) shoots against Xavier's RaShid
    (Credit: AP / John Minchillo)

    Cincinnati's Gary Clark (11) shoots against Xavier's RaShid Gaston (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati's Kyle Washington, left, drives against Xavier's RaShid
    (Credit: AP / John Minchillo)

    Cincinnati's Kyle Washington, left, drives against Xavier's RaShid Gaston, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Cincinnati's Nysier Brooks blocks a shot by Xavier's
    (Credit: AP / John Minchillo)

    Cincinnati's Nysier Brooks blocks a shot by Xavier's Malcolm Bernard (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Xavier's Trevon Bluiett (5) grabs a high pass
    (Credit: AP / John Minchillo)

    Xavier's Trevon Bluiett (5) grabs a high pass in front of Cincinnati's Jacob Evans (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, in Cincinnati.

    Quentin Goodin #3 of the Xavier Musketeers drives
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Quentin Goodin #3 of the Xavier Musketeers drives against Kyle Washington #24 of the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half of the game at Fifth Third Arena on January 26, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers dunks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers dunks ahead of Troy Caupain #10 of the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half of the game at Fifth Third Arena on January 26, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

    Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers shoots
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Trevon Bluiett #5 of the Xavier Musketeers shoots the ball in the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena on January 26, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

