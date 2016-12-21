No. 5 Duke vs. Elon
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Luke Kennard scored 21 points while Duke star Grayson Allen received a technical foul for his third tripping incident in a year during the fifth-ranked Blue Devils' 72-61 victory over Elon on Wednesday night.
Duke (12-1) trailed 35-34 at halftime before rallying for its 10th straight win in its final game before starting Atlantic Coast Conference play.
Allen was whistled with 4:15 left in the first half after getting tangled with a driving Steven Santa Ana, sending Santa Ana to the floor. Officials reviewed replays that showed Allen kicking his right leg up and catching the back of Santa Ana's left knee.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski pulled Allen for the rest of the half, with Allen at one point standing with a towel around his neck and shaking his head during a timeout. Allen finished with three points.
Brian Dawkins scored 18 points for the Phoenix (7-5).
Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix drives against Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Duke's Frank Jackson (15) drives to the basket against Elon's Dainan Swoope (13) in the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) shares a laugh with an official in the second half against Elon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Duke's Jayson Tatum (0) loses the ball after being fouled as he drives against Elon's Sheldon Eberhardt (20) in the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Elon's Steven Santa Ana (22) is tripped by Duke's Grayson Allen (3) in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Duke's Luke Kennard (5) shoots as Elon's Christian Hairston (12) defends in the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Duke's Jayson Tatum (0) drives against Elon's Tyler Seibring (41) in the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Elon's Brian Dawkins (00) tries to shoot over Duke's Harry Giles (1) in the second half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) shoots over Elon's Tyler Seibring (41) in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Duke's Grayson Allen (3) reacts after being called for a foul from tripping a Elon player in the first half on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Tyler Seibring #41 of the Elon Phoenix puts up a shot against Jayson Tatum #0 of the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Luke Kennard #5 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts following a basket against the Elon Phoenix on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Dainan Swoope #13 of the Elon Phoenix drives against Matt Jones #13 of the Duke Blue Devils on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, right, argues a call with an official in the first half against Elon on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
Elon head coach Matt Matheny reacts to a call in the first half against Duke on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016.
