No. 7 Duke vs. No. 9 Florida State
Duke faces Florida State in an ACC men's basketball showdown on Tuesday at Donald L. Tucker Center, Tallahassee, Florida.
Florida State's P.J. Savoy gets a hug from teammate Terance Mann after hitting a three-pointer against Duke in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Florida State's Trent Forrest (3) is surrounded by Duke defenders Grayson Allen, left, and Jayson Tatum during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Florida State's Dwayne Bacon (4) lays the ball up past Duke's Marques Bolden during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Tallahassee, Fla.
ADVERTISEMENT
Florida State's Jarquez Smith (23) blocks the shot attempt of Duke's Jayson Tatum in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Florida State's Terance Mann attempts a shot against Duke's Grayson Allen, right, and Luke Kennard in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Florida State's Braian Angola-Rodas drives into the lane against Duke's Chase Jeter during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Tallahassee, Fla.
Duke's Jayson Tatum attempts a shot against the defense of Florida State's Dwayne Bacon (4) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Florida State's Terance Mann (14) dunks the ball against Duke during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 in Tallahassee, Fla.
ADVERTISEMENT
Duke's Luke Kennard attempts a shot as Florida State's Phil Cofer, left, and Jarquez Smith defend in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.