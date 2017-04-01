College BasketballSports•College

Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski grabs a rebound in front of South Carolina forward Chris Silva, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

Boxscore

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski (24) and South Carolina's Chris Silva battle for a rebound during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(Credit: AP / Matt York) (Credit: AP / Matt York) South Carolina's Rakym Felder (4) shoots against South Carolina defense during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Gonzaga beck cheers during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against South Carolina , Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) South Carolina's Duane Notice (10) reacts to a 3-point basket during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament against Gonzaga, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) Gonzaga's Killian Tillie (33) grabs a loose ball against South Carolina's Maik Kotsar (21) as Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski (24) and South Carolina's Chris Silva (30) watch during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) Gonzaga forward Zach Collins shoots over South Carolina forward Maik Kotsar (21) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: A general view of Phoenix Stadium during the National Anthem prior to the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Josh Perkins #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs handles the ball against Duane Notice #10 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Przemek Karnowski #24 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs shoots against Chris Silva #30 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski grabs a rebound in front of South Carolina forward Chris Silva, left, during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz.

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) South Carolina head coach Frank Martin watches from the bench during the first half against Gonzaga in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Chris Silva #30 of the South Carolina Gamecocks goes up with the ball against Przemek Karnowski #24 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Josh Perkins #13 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs shoots against Maik Kotsar #21 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Duane Notice #10 of the South Carolina Gamecocks gestures after a basket in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Head coach Frank Martin of the South Carolina Gamecocks looks on in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Chris Silva #30 of the South Carolina Gamecocks shoots against Johnathan Williams #3 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the first half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) (Credit: AP / Mark Humphrey) South Carolina's Chris Silva, left, Gonzaga's Przemek Karnowski battles for a rebound as Gonzaga's Killian Tillie reaches for the ball during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Przemek Karnowski #24 of the Gonzaga Bulldogs handles the ball against Chris Silva #30 and Maik Kotsar #21 of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) (Credit: AP / David J. Phillip) South Carolina head coach Frank Martin reacts to a call during the first half against Gonzaga in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: PJ Dozier #15 of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts in the first half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Head coach Mark Few of the Gonzaga Bulldogs looks on in the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Charlie Neibergall) (Credit: AP / Charlie Neibergall) Gonzaga fans cheer before a semifinal against South Carolina in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: South Carolina Gamecocks fans cheer before their game against the Gonzaga Bulldogs during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Matt York) (Credit: AP / Matt York) Fans arrive at University of Phoenix Stadium before the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament between South Carolina and Gonzaga, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(Credit: AP / Matt York) (Credit: AP / Matt York) Gogo the dog from the Arizona Department of Public Safety chews on a toy before a semifinal between Gonzaga and South Carolina in the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: A general view of the court is seen before the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Fans walk outside the stadium before the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Team flags are seen on court for the South Carolina Gamecocks, Gonzaga Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks and North Carolina Tar Heels before the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Fans pose outside the stadium before the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: The Gonzaga Bulldogs huddle on the court before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Fans shoot baskets outside the stadium before the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: South Carolina Gamecocks fans cheer outside the stadium before the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) The Gonzaga Bulldogs huddle on the court before their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona.

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Fans walk outside the stadium before the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: The Final Four logo is seen on the University of Phoenix Stadium before the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)