College BasketballSports•College

GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Dylan Ennis #31 of the Oregon Ducks reacts early in the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Boxscore

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Joel Berry II #2 and Kennedy Meeks #3 of the North Carolina Tar Heels speak at the start of their game against the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Kennedy Meeks #3 of the North Carolina Tar Heels competes for the ball with Dylan Ennis #31 and Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Head coach Dana Altman of the Oregon Ducks looks on early in the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Dylan Ennis #31 of the Oregon Ducks takes the floor before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Dylan Ennis #31 of the Oregon Ducks reacts early in the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Isaiah Hicks #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Jordan Bell #1 of the Oregon Ducks go up for the opening tip during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: The North Carolina Tar Heels take the floor before their game against the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Isaiah Hicks #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Jordan Bell #1 of the Oregon Ducks go up for the opening tip during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: The North Carolina Tar Heels perform at the start of the game against the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Isaiah Hicks #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Jordan Bell #1 of the Oregon Ducks go up for the opening tip during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Isaiah Hicks #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels and Jordan Bell #1 of the Oregon Ducks go up for the opening tip during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Isaiah Hicks #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels shoots against Dillon Brooks #24 of the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Isaiah Hicks #4 of the North Carolina Tar Heels goes up with the ball against Jordan Bell #1 of the Oregon Ducks in the first half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISE HERE

(Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) (Credit: Getty Images / Ronald Martinez) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Jordan Bell #1 of the Oregon Ducks looks on at the start of the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) (Credit: Getty Images / Tom Pennington) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: The North Carolina Tar Heels take the floor before their game against the Oregon Ducks during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: Fans look on during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) (Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen) GLENDALE, AZ - APRIL 01: A general view as the South Carolina Gamecocks play the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the second half during the 2017 NCAA Men's Final Four Semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium on April 1, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Credit: AP / Matt York) (Credit: AP / Matt York) Oregon's Tyler Dorsey (5) shoots over North Carolina's Isaiah Hicks (4) during the first half in the semifinals of the Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Saturday, April 1, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)