    Gotham Hoops Invitational

    Scenes from the Gotham Hoops Invitational, held at Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

    Adelphi's Chris Millender gets position at the Gotham
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Adelphi's Chris Millender gets position at the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    SUNY Old Westbury's Jamail Stanley practices before the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    SUNY Old Westbury's Jamail Stanley practices before the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Valley Stream South's Diego Maldonado looks to shoot
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Valley Stream South's Diego Maldonado looks to shoot at the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Hofstra's Brian Bernardi breaks inside at the Gotham
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hofstra's Brian Bernardi breaks inside at the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Adelphi's Chris Millender shoots from outside at the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Adelphi's Chris Millender shoots from outside at the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Hempstead's Tidell Pierre practices before the Gotham Hoops
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hempstead's Tidell Pierre practices before the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Hofstra's Deron Powers goes up the middle at
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hofstra's Deron Powers goes up the middle at the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Valley Stream South's Diego Maldonado practices before the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Valley Stream South's Diego Maldonado practices before the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Hofstra's Deron Powers practices before the Gotham Hoops
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hofstra's Deron Powers practices before the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Adelphi's Chris Millender practices before the Gotham Hoops
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Adelphi's Chris Millender practices before the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Hofstra's Brian Bernardi shoots from the corner at
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hofstra's Brian Bernardi shoots from the corner at the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Hills West alum Emile Blackman practices before the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hills West alum Emile Blackman practices before the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Hofstra's Brian Bernardi shoots from the corner at
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hofstra's Brian Bernardi shoots from the corner at the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    SUNY Old Westbury's Jamail Stanley practices before the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    SUNY Old Westbury's Jamail Stanley practices before the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hills West alum Emile Blackman practices before the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    SUNY Old Westbury's Jamail Stanley practices before the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hills West alum Emile Blackman practices before the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hills West alum Emile Blackman practices before the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hofstra's Brian Bernardi breaks inside at the Gotham
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    SUNY Old Westbury's Jamail Stanley works inside at
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    SUNY Old Westbury's Jamail Stanley works inside at the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Hofstra's Brian Bernardi practices before the Gotham Hoops
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hofstra's Brian Bernardi practices before the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Hofstra's Deron Powers goes up the side at
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hofstra's Deron Powers goes up the side at the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Hofstra's Deron Powers practices before the Gotham Hoops
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Hofstra's Deron Powers practices before the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

    Valley Stream South's Diego Maldonado moves up the
    (Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy)

    Valley Stream South's Diego Maldonado moves up the middle at the Gotham Hoops Invitational at Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York on April 22, 2017.

