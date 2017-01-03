Indiana vs. Wisconsin
Indiana faces Wisconsin in a Big Ten men's basketball game on Tuesday at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
Ethan Happ #22, Nigel Hayes #10 and Vitto Brown #30 of the Wisconsin Badgers defend against Robert Johnson #4 of the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the game at Assembly Hall on January 3, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Bronson Koenig #24 of the Wisconsin Badgers celebrates with Vitto Brown #30 and Zak Showalter #3 after hitting a three-point shot against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the game at Assembly Hall on January 3, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Wisconsin's D'Mitrik Trice puts up a shot against Indiana's James Blackmon Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Bloomington Ind.
Wisconsin's Ethan Happ is defended by Indiana's Juwan Morgan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Bloomington Ind.
Head coach Tom Crean of the Indiana Hoosiers reacts in the first half of the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Assembly Hall on January 3, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Juwan Morgan #13 of the Indiana Hoosiers goes to the basket against Ethan Happ #22 of the Wisconsin Badgers in the first half of the game at Assembly Hall on January 3, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Head coach Greg Gard of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on in the first half of the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Assembly Hall on January 3, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes is defended by Indiana's OG Anunoby during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Bloomington Ind.
Indiana's Thomas Bryant puts up a shot against Wisconsin's Ethan Happ, left, and Bronson Koenig, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Bloomington Ind.
Wisconsin's Zak Showalter (3) puts up a shot against Indiana's James Blackmon Jr., left, and Freddie McSwain Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Bloomington Ind.
De'Ron Davis #20 of the Indiana Hoosiers defends against Ethan Happ #22 of the Wisconsin Badgers in the first half of the game at Assembly Hall on January 3, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Thomas Bryant #31 of the Indiana Hoosiers defends against Ethan Happ #22 of the Wisconsin Badgers in the first half of the game at Assembly Hall on January 3, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana.
Indiana's Thomas Bryant has his shot blocked by Wisconsin's Alex Illikainen during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, in Bloomington Ind.
