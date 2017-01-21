You’d never guess by looking at Nassau Community College’s 15-4 record that the men’s basketball team is playing without two of its most dynamic scorers. But they are, and don’t expect to hear any excuses, either.

“We’ve had the injury bug a little bit and I don’t use that as an excuse,” basketball coach A.J. Wynder said. “But it’s tough.”

NCC, ranked fifth in the nation in National Junior College Division III, dropped a non-conference home game Saturday to the Community College of Rhode Island, 76-70, its second loss in a row for the first time this season. But the Lions have reason to remain optimistic because they lead Region XV with an 11-1 record. Wynder has challenged his team with a tough non-conference schedule as Community College of Rhode Island plays at the Division II junior college level.

“It’s a little setback that we’ve lost two in a row but we’re not going to go into panic mode,” he said. “We’re going to stay focused, come together as a unit — coaching staff, players and everybody — and just believe. If we don’t believe then we can’t achieve.”

NCC won its region last year and advanced to the NJCAA D-III men’s basketball tournament before losing in the semifinals. The Lions have aspirations of getting there again, but the players are trying not to look ahead to the postseason or national rankings.

“We don’t look toward the rankings,” said Kevon Chambers, who graduated from Elmont High School and scored 12 points in Saturday’s loss. “We just focus on each other as a team. We try to focus on defense and making stops and running our offense. Whatever the case may be in every game we’ve been in so far.”

Chambers has been one of the players Wynder has relied on more since the injuries. Chambers came off the bench to start the season but with starters Cheyenne Nettleton out since the fifth game of the season with a broken wrist and Charles Wingate, the team’s leading scorer, out the last five games with a broken foot, the sophomore has moved into the starting lineup.

“He was that guy that was coming in and now he’s had to step up into a more leadership role,” Wynder said, “and he’s done that to the most part.”

With the changing lineups due to injuries, the one constant has been the Lions’ relentless defense. NCC entered Saturday’s game holding opponents to the sixth lowest shooting percentage (37.9 percent) and seventh worst three-point percentage (28.4) among D-III junior colleges in the country. They have only allowed 60.7 points per game — 21st best in the country.

“Our goal is always to hold a team to 65 points or less,” Wynder said, “and for the most part, we’ve been able to attain that goal throughout the season.”

And regardless of who is in the starting lineup that day, the Lions will be relying on that defensive performance in hopes of repeating as Region XV champions and returning to the national tournament.