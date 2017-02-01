No. 2 Baylor vs. No. 3 Kansas
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Josh Jackson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, then helped third-ranked Kansas prevent No. 2 Baylor from getting off a potential tying shot in the closing seconds of the Jayhawks' 73-68 victory Wednesday night.
Frank Mason III added 19 points, including two free throws to seal the win, and Devonte Graham scored 13 as the Jayhawks (20-2, 8-1) pulled a game ahead of the Bears (20-2, 7-2) in the Big 12 race.
It was nip-and-tuck almost the entire way.
The game was tied 64-all with 2:23 left when Jackson went baseline for a dunk. After Mason made a couple of foul shots moments later, the teams began trading baskets down the stretch.
Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) and teammates celebrate as Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr., right, walks to the bench during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Kansas defeated Baylor 73-68. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Baylor guard Ishmail Wainright (24) comes up with a loose ball against Kansas guard Frank Mason III, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Kansas defeated Baylor 73-68. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) makes a free throw during final seconds of the second half during an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Kansas defeated Baylor 73-68. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (10) is fouled during a backdoor play in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Kansas defeated Baylor 73-68. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas head coach Bill Self, left, holds his head in disbelief while looking at referee Ray Natili during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Baylor head coach Scott Drew talks to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 01: Johnathan Motley #5 of the Baylor Bears reacts after making a three-pointer during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on February 1, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) goes over the writers table after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Baylor in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 01: Devonte' Graham #4 of the Kansas Jayhawks scores on a fast break as Johnathan Motley #5 of the Baylor Bears defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 1, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 01: Kansas Jayhawks fans cheer during player introductions prior to the game between the Baylor Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on February 1, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Baylor guard Jake Lindsey (3) causes a jump ball while covering Kansas guard Josh Jackson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Kansas guard Frank Mason III (0) drives on Baylor guard Manu Lecomte (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
Manu Lecomte #20 of the Baylor Bears passes as Frank Mason III #0 of the Kansas Jayhawks defends during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 1, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas.
Kansas guard Josh Jackson (11) is fouled by Baylor forward Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lawrence, Kan., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)
LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 01: Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. #0 and Johnathan Motley #5 of the Baylor Bears watch a loose ball during the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on February 1, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
LAWRENCE, KS - FEBRUARY 01: Josh Jackson #11 and Landen Lucas #33 of the Kansas Jayhawks battle \y5#2 and Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. #0 of the Baylor Bears for a rebound during the game at Allen Fieldhouse on February 1, 2017 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
