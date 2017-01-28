No. 2 Kansas vs. No. 4 Kentucky
No. 2 Kansas faces No. 4 Kentucky in an NCAA men's basketball matchup on Saturday at Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky.
Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) passes near Kansas defender Josh Jackson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kansas' Josh Jackson (11) shoots while defended by Kentucky's Edrice "Bam" Adebayo during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Malik Monk, right, shoots while defended by Kansas' Devonte' Graham during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kansas' Josh Jackson (11) looks for an opening on Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kansas' Josh Jackson, left, shoots over the defense of Kentucky's Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kansas' Frank Mason III shoots while defended by Kentucky's Edrice "Bam" Adebayo during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) shoots while defended by Kansas' Josh Jackson (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kansas' Frank Mason III, left, looks for an opening on Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) celebrates a teammate's basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kansas' Devonte' Graham celebrates in the closing moments of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) looks for an opening on Kansas' Landen Lucas (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) shoots while defended by Kansas' Mitch Lightfoot, left, and Lagerald Vick (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
