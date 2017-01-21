No. 5 Kentucky vs. No. 24 South Carolina
Kentucky faces South Carolina in an SEC men's basketball matchup on Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 21: Wenyen Gabriel #32 of the Kentucky Wildcats puts up a layup against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Rupp Arena on January 21, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox, right, shoots under pressure from South Carolina's Maik Kotsar during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Edrice "Bam" Adebayo (3) dunks near South Carolina's Maik Kotsar (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
ADVERTISEMENT
Kentucky's De'Aaron Fox (0) shoots between the defense of South Carolina's Duane Notice (10) and Justin McKie (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
South Carolina's Sindarius Thornwell (0) looks for an opening on Kentucky's Isaiah Briscoe (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel (32) shoots between South Carolina's Duane Notice, left, and Maik Kotsar during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
Kentucky's Malik Monk (5) shoots while defended by South Carolina's Sedee Keita (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 21: Malik Monk #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates with Bam Adebayo #3 and Wenyen Gabriel #32 during the first half at Rupp Arena on January 21, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
ADVERTISEMENT
LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 21: Bam Adebayo #3 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Rupp Arena on January 21, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Kentucky's Wenyen Gabriel, left, shoots while defended by South Carolina's Chris Silva during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/James Crisp)
LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 21: Head coach Frank Martin of the South Carolina Gamecocks reacts against the Kentucky Wildcatsduring the first half at Rupp Arena on January 21, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
LEXINGTON, KY - JANUARY 21: Malik Monk #5 of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrates with Bam Adebayo #3 during the first half at Rupp Arena on January 21, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.