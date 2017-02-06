No. 4 Louisville vs. No. 12 Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — London Perrantes scored 18 points and No. 12 Virginia used a 22-5 run to begin the second half and beat short-handed No. 4 Louisville 71-55 Monday night.
Isaiah Wilkins added 13 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks for the Cavaliers 18-5, 8-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). The victory gave Virginia four consecutive victories against the Cardinals, including a sweep of the season series, and moved them into a tie with No. 14 Florida State for second place in the conference.
Freshman V.J. King scored a career-high 24 points for the Cardinals (19-5, 7-4), whose three-game winning streak was snapped. Donovan Mitchell added 16.
The Cardinals were without their second- and third-leading scorers, with guard Quentin Snider (12.1 ppg) out with a hip flexor and forward Deng Adel (11.1 ppg) and center Mangok Mathiang (7.1 ppg, 6.2 rpg) suspended for missing curfew Saturday. Reserve guard Tony Hicks also missed the game with a broken bone in his hand.
Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals during Louisville's game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Anas Mahmoud #14 of the Louisville Cardinals grabs for a rebound during Louisville's game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Jack Salt #33 of the Virginia Cavaliers dunks the ball during Virginia's game against the Louisville Cardinals at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Virginia guard Devon Hall (0) and teammate Isaiah Wilkins (21) grab a rebound as Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell (45) loses his footing during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Virginia defeated Louisville 71-55.
Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers dunks the ball on a fast break during Virginia's game against the Louisville Cardinals at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Louisville Cardinals goes past Ty Jerome #11 of the Virginia Cavaliers for a basket during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers dunks the ball during Virginia's game against the Louisville Cardinals at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Jack Salt #33 of the Virginia Cavaliers dunks the ball during Virginia's game against the Louisville Cardinals at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Louisville forward V.J. King (0) drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Virginia won the game 71-55.
Louisville guard Ryan McMahon (30) takes a shot as Virginia guard Ty Jerome (11) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Virginia defeated Louisville 71-55.
Devon Hall #0 of the Virginia Cavaliers dunks the ball past Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Louisville Cardinals during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Devon Hall #0 of the Virginia Cavaliers drives the ball past Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Louisville Cardinals during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers dunks the ball during Virginia's game against the Louisville Cardinals at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Darius Thompson #51 of the Virginia Cavaliers goes to the basket past V.J. King #0 of the Louisville Cardinals during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers during Virginia's game against the Louisville Cardinals at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Louisville Cardinals and Isaiah Wilkins #21 of the Virginia Cavaliers fight for a rebound during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Jack Salt #33 of the Virginia Cavaliers pulls in a rebound during Virginia's game against the Louisville Cardinals at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Devon Hall #0 of the Virginia Cavaliers goes past Ray Spalding #13 of the Louisville Cardinals for a basket during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Fans throw streamers after the first basket by the Virginia Cavaliers during Virginia's game against the Louisville Cardinals at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Virginia center Jack Salt (33) drives home a dunk during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Virginia defeated Louisville 71-55.
Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) is fouled by Louisville forward Anas Mahmoud (14) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Virginia defeated Louisville 71-55.
Virginia guard London Perrantes (32) is fouled by Louisville guard David Levitch (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Virginia defeated Louisville 71-55.
Virginia guard Kyle Guy, right, and teammate Virginia forward Mamadi Diakite, left, celebrate their win over Louisville during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Virginia defeated Louisville 71-55.
Virginia forward Isaiah Wilkins (21) recovers a loose ball as Louisville forward Anas Mahmoud (14) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Louisville forward Anas Mahmoud (14) drives to the basket as Virginia forward Jarred Reuter (31) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Head coach Rick Pitino of the Louisville Cardinals during Louisville's game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
V.J. King #0 of the Louisville Cardinals goes to the basket during Louisville's game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Louisville guard Donovan Mitchell (45) makes a layup during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Anas Mahmoud #14 of the Louisville Cardinals puts up a shot over Mamadi Diakite #25 of the Virginia Cavaliers during a game at John Paul Jones Arena on Feb. 6, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Louisville head coach Rick Pitino directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
