Marquette vs. No. 1 Villanova
MILWAUKEE — Katin Reinhardt hit two free throws with 11.6 seconds left, Jalen Brunson and Darryl Reynolds missed chances to tie near the basket in the final seconds, and Marquette upset top-ranked Villanova 74-72 on Tuesday night.
The Golden Eagles (14-6, 5-3 Big East) roared back from a 17-point deficit for a season-defining win over the Wildcats (19-2, 7-2), who have been ranked No. 1 for a total of seven weeks this season.
It was the second time Marquette beat a No. 1-ranked team. The Golden Eagles beat Kentucky in the 2003 NCAA Tournament.
Fans stormed the court at the Bradley Center for the kind of floor-stomping postgame celebration that harkened back to the days when coach Al McGuire paced the Marquette sideline.
He would have been proud of the Golden Eagles' effort against Villanova. Marquette overcame poor free throw shooting and lackluster stretches in the first half to pull off the upset.
No. 2 Kansas also lost Tuesday, 85-69 to No. 18 West Virginia.
Reinhardt's 3 from the right wing tied the game at 72 with 1:04 left.
His two free throws gave the Golden Eagles an even bigger lift. Brunson missed a layup before Reynolds missed a putback.
Mikal Bridges had a season-high 20 points for Villanova.
Marquette's Katin Reinhardt shoots a three ball to tie the game against number one ranked Villanova during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee. Marquette defeated Villanova 74-72.
Marquette's head coach Steve Wojciechowski yells out a play against Villanova during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Marquette's Jajuan Johnson defends against Villanova's Josh Hart during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
ADVERTISEMENT
Marquette's Jajuan Johnson passes the ball past Villanova's Eric Paschall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Marquette's Jajuan Johnson has the ball knocked out of his hands by Villanova's Josh Hart during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Villanova's head coach Jay Wright tries to get a foul call against Marquette during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Marquette's Katin Reinhardt and Jajuan Johnson react to Reinhardt's three point shot to tie the game against number one ranked Villanova during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee. Marquette defeated Villanova 74-72.
Marquette's Sam Hauser defends against Villanova's Jalen Brunson as he takes the last second shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee. Marquette defeated Villanova 74-72.
ADVERTISEMENT
Marquette's Jajuan Johnson can not get to a rebound that feel to Villanova's Josh Hart during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Marquette's Jajuan Johnson, right, guards Villanova's Eric Paschall during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Marquette's Luke Fischer shoots the ball over Villanova's Jalen Brunson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Marquette's Duane Wilson looks on as Villanova's Josh Hart hits a three pointer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Marquette's Andrew Rowsey hits a three point shot over Villanova's Kris Jenkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee.
ADVERTISEMENT
Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats steals the ball from Haanif Cheatham #25 of the Marquette Golden Eagles during the second half of a game at BMO Harris Bradley Center on January 24, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Marquette fans storm the court after defeating number one ranked Villanova in an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Milwaukee. Marquette defeated Villanova 74-72.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.