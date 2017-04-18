The NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament will not be coming to the renovated Nassau Coliseum for the foreseeable future.

The NCAA released its future championship sites for several sports for 2019-22 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Nassau Events Center had bid on the NCAA men’s basketball tournament from 2019-22, but the Nassau Coliseum was not chosen as a host site. Brett Yormark, chief executive of Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, parent company of the lead developer, Nassau Events Center, told Newsday last month that he was optimistic Nassau Coliseum — now called NYCB Live’s Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum — would be selected.

“While we’re disappointed that the Coliseum was not selected as a host site for the NCAA men’s basketball championship first and second rounds, we are eagerly awaiting the results of our other bids that include the regionals for women’s basketball and men’s ice hockey,” Yormark said in a statement.

The NCAA released Division I women’s basketball tournament regional sites for only 2019 and 2020 and Division I men’s ice hockey tournament regional sites for 2018 and 2019 on Tuesday.

New York City, however, will be hosting NCAA men’s basketball tournament games. Madison Square Garden, which was a regional host last month for this year’s tournament, will again be a regional host on March 27 and 29, 2020. Barclays Center in Brooklyn, which hosted first- and second-round games for the 2016 tournament, will be a regional host on March 26 and 28, 2021.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Albany’s Times Union Center will host first- and second-round games on March 19 and 21, 2020, and Buffalo’s KeyBank Center will host first- and second-round games on March 17 and 19, 2022.

The first college basketball game at the new Coliseum will be on Nov. 11, 2017, when the Stony Brook men play Maryland. Then, on Dec. 22, 2017, the Hofstra men will face Villanova. The Coliseum will also host a Metro Atlantic Athletic Association men’s tripleheader on Jan. 27, 2018.

With Jim Baumbach and Robert Brodsky