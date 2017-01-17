It’s officially time for the Gonzaga undefeated talk to begin. The Bulldogs are steadily rising in Newsday’s bracketology — projections of the NCAA Tournament’s field of 68 teams — after pulling away from Saint Mary’s on Saturday to improve to 17-0.

The Bulldogs’ strength of schedule lags a bit behind the projected one seeds, but an argument certainly can be made to include Mark Few’s bunch on the top line. In addition to Saint Mary’s, Gonzaga has wins over Florida, Arizona and Iowa State on neutral floors. Not many teams have more impressive victories.

There are just two more games anyone could reasonably say Gonzaga might lose: Feb. 2 at BYU and Feb. 11 at Saint Mary’s. Kenpom.com, a predictive advanced stats site, projects Gonzaga’s chances of finishing the regular season without a loss at 33.8 percent.

Even if the Bulldogs lose once, it’s hard to imagine them not supplanting one of the current projected No. 1 seeds.

See where your team projects to land, as well as who is trending up and who is trending down.

(Projections are based on results through Jan. 16.)

1: Villanova (Big East AQ), Baylor, Kansas (Big 12 AQ), Kentucky (SEC AQ)

advertisement | advertise on newsday

2: Gonzaga (WCC AQ), UCLA, Creighton, Florida State

3: Louisville, Butler, West Virginia, Notre Dame

4: North Carolina (ACC AQ), Virginia, Florida, Oregon

5: Arizona (Pac-12 AQ), Minnesota, Duke, Cincinnati (AAC AQ)

6: Purdue, Xavier, Wisconsin (Big Ten AQ), South Carolina

7: Northwestern, Saint Mary’s, Maryland, Clemson

8: USC, Michigan State, Indiana, Virginia Tech

9: Iowa State, TCU, Pittsburgh, Seton Hall

10: SMU, Dayton (Atlantic 10 AQ), Arkansas, UNC Wilmington (Colonial AQ)

11: VCU, Texas Tech, Middle Tennessee (Conference USA AQ), Miami (Fla.)/Marquette

advertisement | advertise on newsday

12: Michigan/Illinois, Illinois State (Missouri Valley AQ), UT Arlington (Sun Belt AQ), Nevada (Mountain West AQ)

13: Chattanooga (Southern AQ), Oakland (Horizon AQ), Vermont (America East AQ), Florida Gulf Coast (Atlantic Sun AQ)

14: Monmouth (MAAC AQ), Akron (MAC AQ), Princeton (Ivy AQ), North Dakota State (Summit AQ)

15: Belmont (Ohio Valley AQ), UNC Asheville (Big South AQ), New Mexico State (WAC AQ), Bucknell (Patriot AQ)

16: Texas Southern (SWAC AQ), UC Irvine (Big West AQ), Weber State (Big Sky AQ), New Orleans (Southland AQ), North Carolina Central (MEAC AQ), Mount St. Mary’s (NEC AQ)

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Last four byes: Texas Tech, VCU, Arkansas, SMU

Last four in: Michigan, Illinois, Marquette, Miami

First four out: Kansas State, Nebraska, Rhode Island, Georgia

Next four out: California, Wichita State, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest

*AQ = automatic qualifier, determined by Kenpom.com’s current projected regular season champion. First tiebreaker is current conference record. Second tiebreaker is Kenpom ranking.

Multi-bid conferences

ACC: 10

Big Ten: 9

Big 12: 6

Big East: 6

Pac-12: 4

SEC: 4

AAC: 2

Atlantic 10: 2

WCC: 2

Trending up

Notre Dame: Odds are you did not expect the Fighting Irish to start 5-0 in the loaded ACC — especially considering they played three road games and hosted Louisville — but here we are.

South Carolina: Since Sindarius Thornwell returned from an indefinite suspension, South Carolina has won four straight games — including road wins over Georgia and Tennessee — to improve to 11-0 with its star (and 3-3 without him). The Gamecocks also beat Syracuse and Michigan by double digits, but they lack a win that makes their resume pop. They’ll have two cracks at one this week, with a home game against Florida on Wednesday and a trip to Kentucky on Saturday.

Trending down

Clemson: The Tigers are slipping fast, having failed to capitalize in close losses to UNC, Notre Dame and Virginia. Losing at Georgia Tech certainly did not help, either. Right now, their best win is at South Carolina, which was playing without Thornwell.

Xavier: In a six-day stretch, Xavier visited Villanova and Butler and hosted Creighton. Winning just one game would have been ideal. Winning two would have been an absolute boon. Win zero, well, not ideal. Xavier could not overcome a three-point halftime deficit against Creighton after the Blue Jays lost star guard Maurice Watson Jr. The Musketeers’ backs are far from against the wall — almost any team in the country could lose three straight to Villanova, Butler and Creighton. But their best win, over Clemson on Nov. 18, is drifting deeper and deeper into the past.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies played one of the weakest non-conference schedules in the country and emerged 11-1. Then they throttled Grayson Allen-less Duke in the ACC opener, and the bandwagon began to overflow. But Virginia Tech has lost three of its last four games, including a 26-point defeat to an N.C. State team that has lost to Boston College and Georgia Tech.