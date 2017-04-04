GLENDALE, Ariz. — Odell Beckham Jr. spends the football season dreaming about confetti falling on him to celebrate a championship. On Monday night, he got a little taste of what that might be like.

The Giants wide receiver and fan of the North Carolina men’s basketball team was in the stands for the Tar Heels’ 71-65 win over Gonzaga. After the game, he was just behind the Carolina bench, exchanging hugs and congratulations with Tournament Most Outstanding Player Joel Berry II and senior center Kennedy Meeks.

“I wish I was on the court, but this a dream come true,” Beckham said.

Beckham, who attended LSU on a football scholarship, said there was only one other school he would have attended had he gotten a basketball scholarship: North Carolina.

“Ever since I was growing up,” he said of his appreciation for the powder blue, “I said the only way I was going to play basketball was if I went to this school. I never got the offer. I told Coach Roy that yesterday when I met him.”

Beckham was in a section during the game that also included Vince Carter and Johnny Manziel.

Beckham became friendly with Berry and Meeks throughout the season. “Just mutual respect,” Beckham said. “It’s nice to see them do this. It’s gonna be special for them, something for them to remember the rest of their lives.”

And clearly something that Beckham will remember as well.

“I just know it’s a very special moment,” he said. “I wish I had caught it on video.”

Notes & quotes: Beckham declined to answer any football-related questions but did say he will not participate in workouts organized by Eli Manning at Duke this week. He said he is undergoing oral surgery in the coming days but expects to be ready for the start of Giants offseason workouts on April 18.