Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 31° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    College BasketballSportsCollege

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Bryce Alford #20 of the UCLA Bruins celebrates (Credit: Getty Images / Robert Laberge)

    Bryce Alford #20 of the UCLA Bruins celebrates making a basket against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 10 UCLA

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    No. 10 UCLA defeated No. 5 Oregon, 82-79, in a Pac-12 men's basketball game Thursday at Pauley Pavilion.

    UCLA forward TJ Leaf, top, shoots as Oregon
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    UCLA forward TJ Leaf, top, shoots as Oregon forward Dillon Brooks defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Oregon guard Payton Pritchard, below, shoots as UCLA
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    Oregon guard Payton Pritchard, below, shoots as UCLA center Thomas Welsh defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Payton Pritchard #3 of the Oregon Ducks attempts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Robert Laberge)

    Payton Pritchard #3 of the Oregon Ducks attempts a lay up against Thomas Welsh #40 and Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, right, shoots as UCLA
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, right, shoots as UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    UCLA guard Bryce Alford, center, reaches for a
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    UCLA guard Bryce Alford, center, reaches for a loose ball along with Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, left, and guard Payton Pritchard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Oregon head coach Dana Altman wipes the floor
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    Oregon head coach Dana Altman wipes the floor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu, center, yells as he
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu, center, yells as he misses a dunk as Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, left, and forward Jordan Bell defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Tyler Dorsey #5 of the Oregon Ducks attempts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Robert Laberge)

    Tyler Dorsey #5 of the Oregon Ducks attempts a lay up against Bryce Alford #20 of the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey gestures after scoring during
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey gestures after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Oregon head coach Dana Altman yells to his
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    Oregon head coach Dana Altman yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, right, shoots as UCLA
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, right, shoots as UCLA guard Bryce Alford defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    UCLA guard Isaac Hamilton, second from left, shoots
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    UCLA guard Isaac Hamilton, second from left, shoots as Oregon forward Jordan Bell defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Jordan Bell #1 of the Oregon Ducks attempts
    (Credit: Getty Images / Robert Laberge)

    Jordan Bell #1 of the Oregon Ducks attempts a lay up against Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, right, shoots as UCLA
    (Credit: AP / Mark J. Terrill)

    Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, right, shoots as UCLA forward TJ Leaf defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.

    Enter your email address to subscribe to Newsday's Sports Now newsletter

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.