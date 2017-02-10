No. 5 Oregon vs. No. 10 UCLA
No. 10 UCLA defeated No. 5 Oregon, 82-79, in a Pac-12 men's basketball game Thursday at Pauley Pavilion.
UCLA forward TJ Leaf, top, shoots as Oregon forward Dillon Brooks defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Oregon guard Payton Pritchard, below, shoots as UCLA center Thomas Welsh defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Payton Pritchard #3 of the Oregon Ducks attempts a lay up against Thomas Welsh #40 and Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, right, shoots as UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
UCLA guard Bryce Alford, center, reaches for a loose ball along with Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, left, and guard Payton Pritchard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Oregon head coach Dana Altman wipes the floor during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
UCLA forward Ike Anigbogu, center, yells as he misses a dunk as Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, left, and forward Jordan Bell defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Tyler Dorsey #5 of the Oregon Ducks attempts a lay up against Bryce Alford #20 of the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey gestures after scoring during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Oregon head coach Dana Altman yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Oregon guard Tyler Dorsey, right, shoots as UCLA guard Bryce Alford defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
UCLA guard Isaac Hamilton, second from left, shoots as Oregon forward Jordan Bell defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
Jordan Bell #1 of the Oregon Ducks attempts a lay up against Lonzo Ball #2 of the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion on Feb. 9, 2017 in Los Angeles.
Oregon forward Dillon Brooks, right, shoots as UCLA forward TJ Leaf defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Los Angeles.
