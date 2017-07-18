When Tareq Coburn asked St. Bonaventure to release him from his basketball scholarship earlier this summer, Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman was not shy about putting a word for his own school.

The two have known each other since they were 10 years old playing New York City’s hoops circuit, Coburn said, and Wright-Foreman urged his friend to come home.

Coburn, who led PSAL power Cardozo in scoring in 2015-16, researched Hofstra. The 6-5 guard said he posted a 3.6 GPA last year as a freshman, and found an academic fit at Hofstra. He said he wants to become a physician assistant, like his mother, and Hofstra offers a program. He also liked the fact campus would be a short drive from his childhood home in Rosedale, Queens.

So even though New Mexico and Manhattan had begun to reach out, Coburn said he decided to commit to Hofstra last week.

He will sit out next season, per NCAA transfer rules, and have three years of eligibility remaining beginning in 2018-19.

“Justin was just telling me about it, saying I should come home,” Coburn said. “It seemed like a good program to me.”

Coburn found himself buried on the bench at St. Bonaventure, playing just 27 minutes over 12 games. The Bonnies (20-12, 11-7 Atlantic 10) had two standout guards in Jaylen Adams and Matt Mobley, who each averaged more than 18 points and 37 minutes per game. They each decided to return for their senior year, so Coburn preferred a change of scenery.

“I didn’t leave because I was scared,” he said. “I just didn’t know what my role would be.”

With the mandatory redshirt year, Coburn will have a chance to prove himself in practice.

“Having the whole year just to work out, understand the system, you can take that for an advantage,” he said.

Hofstra went 15-17 last year.

Miles Latimer, a 6-2 Class of 2018 guard, announced on Twitter last week that he had committed to Stony Brook.

Latimer is reportedly a good shooter and smart guard.

Corey Evans, a national basketball analyst for the scouting website Rivals, called Latimer an “excellent midlevel pickup.”

Latimer plays for Paul VI High School in Fairfax, Virginia.

Stony Brook also extended an offer to Long Island Lutheran’s Donatas Kupsas on Monday, his AAU coach Jay David said. Kupsas, a 6-8 Class of 2018 forward playing for the New York Jayhawks this summer, also has offers from Ole Miss, Hofstra, William & Mary, Weber State, Quinnipiac and Vermont.

Kupsas’ high school teammate Tyson Etienne (Class of 2019 point guard) picked up an offer from Iona on Monday, according to the Lutheran basketball Twitter account.

Former Baldwin star Jared Rhoden added Penn State, VCU and Temple to his list of offers this weekend, New York Lightning AAU director Dana Dingle said. Rhoden, a 6-6 Class of 2018 shooting guard, transferred to Our Savior Lutheran in the Bronx before last school year.