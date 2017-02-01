No. 1 UConn vs. Temple
PHILADELPHIA — Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson helped UConn put together nearly a flawless first half.
The top-ranked Huskies rolled from there to their 96th consecutive victory with a 97-69 win over Temple on Wednesday night.
Collier had 25 points and Samuelson 24 for the Huskies (21-0, 9-0 AAC).
UConn made 20 of its 26 shots in the first half, including missing just 2 of 21 shots from inside the 3-point arc. Samuelson and Collier were a combined 11 for 12 in the opening 20 minutes.
"That was probably the best first half of the season," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "That and the South Florida game was probably the best halves of basketball we played this year."
The victory was also the 35 straight on the road, breaking the Huskies' own NCAA record. UConn's last road loss came against Stanford on Nov. 17, 2014. That was also the last time the Huskies lost any game.
Temple's Feyonda Fitzgerald, left, tries to control the ball as Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson, right, comes at her during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. Connecticut won 97-69. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson, right, goes up for the shot as she is fouled by Temple's Safiya Martin, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. Connecticut won 97-69. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Connecticut's Napheesa Collier, right, goes up for the shot with Temple's Donnaizha Fountain, left, defending during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. Connecticut won 97-69. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Temple's Alliya Butts, right, tries to pass the ball to Tanaya Atkinson, left, as Connecticut's Natalie Butler, center right, defends the pass with Napheesa Collier, center left, coming over to defend Atkinson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. Connecticut won 97-69. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Temple's Shantay Taylor, left, watches a loose ball against Connecticut's Gabby Williams during the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. UConn won, 97-69. (Yong Kim/Philadelphia Daily News/TNS)
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson, left, listens to head coach Geno Auriemma, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. Connecticut won 97-69. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson (33) is fouled by Temple's Khadijah Berger (21) during the second half on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. UConn won, 97-69. (John Woike/Hartford Courant/TNS)
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson, left center, puts up the shot as Temple's Ruth Sherrill, left, defends from behind and Tanaya Atkinson, right, comes over to help out during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. Connecticut won 97-69. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Connecticut's Crystal Dangerfield, right, drives to the basket against Temple's Alliya Butts, middle, and Donnaizha Fountain (32) during the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. UConn won, 97-69. (Yong Kim/Philadelphia Daily News/TNS)
Connecticut's Napheesa Collier (24) drives past Temple's Shantay Taylor (24) during the second half on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. UConn won, 97-69. (John Woike/Hartford Courant/TNS)
Temple's Tanaya Atkinson, right, puts up the shot with Connecticut's Crystal Dangerfield, center, defending as Gabby Williams, left, comes over to help during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. Connecticut won 97-69. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Temple's Tanaya Atkinson, right, reacts to the offensive foul called against her with Alliya Butts, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Connecticut, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. Connecticut won 97-69. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Connecticut's Gabby Williams puts up the shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Temple, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
UConn guard Saniya Chong reaches for the passed basketball against Temple guard Feyonda Fitzgerald during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Temple's Tanaya Atkinson, right, reaches for the ball along with Connecticut's Kia Nurse, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
UConn head coach Geno Auriemma yells at his team during the second-quarter of an NCAA college basketball game against Temple, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Temple guard Alliya Butts (center) loses the basketball defended by UConn center Natalie Butler (left) and forward Napheesa Collier during the second quarter of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson, left, drives to the basket against Temple's Donnaizha Fountain, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Connecticut forward Napheesa Collier steals the basketball from Temple forward Ruth Sherrill, rear, during the first quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Connecticut's Kia Nurse, right, drives to the basket with Temple's Feyonda Fitzgerald, left, defending during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
