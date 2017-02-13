STORRS, Conn. — There appears to be no promised land that the Connecticut’s women’s basketball team cannot reach, no accomplishment capable of denying a program that’s made a game out of making the improbable seem impossibly routine.

So it seemed downright audacious Monday night when South Carolina visited Gampel Pavilion and tried to deny UConn one of those outrageous records that only a program like top-ranked UConn can dream of.

One hundred straight wins, two years without ever feeling the sting of defeat, and half a team that’s never known what it’s like to say, “We tried our best, but . . . ” while wearing the blue and white.

The Gamecocks almost did all that. They played with the determination of a team with no desire to be a footnote in history, took small leads throughout the second quarter, but eventually fell, 66-55.

Gabby Williams scored a game-high 26 points with 14 rebounds. Napheesa Collier kicked in 18 points.

No. 6 South Carolina (21-3) led by as many as three in the second quarter, but after going up 29-28 with 2:22 left in the first half, but UConn (25-0) bit back — scoring the last seven to go into the break 35-29.

Collier’s right-wing three gave the Huskies a two-point lead with about two minutes to go, and her steal and layup closed it out in the second quarter. When the Gamecocks crept back to within 40-37 in the third, Williams hit back-to-back layups to put the Huskies up by seven with 2:45 to go.

The Huskies already have the NCAA record for most consecutive wins — 100 is just a nice, round, ridiculous number — but for as much as these streaks are impressive, it’s their dominance within the streak that has made them legendary. Of the 100 wins, 25 were by 50 points or more. Only two games were decided by single digits.

Before Monday night’s game, the Huskies’ Twitter account noted that during their streak, the team defeated 27 ranked opponents by an average margin of 23.6 points. More perspective: before Geno Auriemma took the helm, they had only managed 92 wins in 11 seasons.

So in many ways, Monday night’s tight victory was so strange.

The Huskies held strong despite a metaphorical no-show by their best player, Katie Lou Samuelson, who only had four points by the end of the third.

Samuelson, the sophomore who took a backseat to the Huskies’ troika of stars last year, might’ve been feeling some of the effects of the illness that almost caused her to sit out Saturday. After being listed as questionable then, Samuelson not only suited up, but dominated — going 8-for-13 for 22 points against SMU. No such result this time, though she partially made up for it on the other side of the ball.

“That is never something I am very concerned with, on one side of the floor, at least,” Auriemma said of Samuelson’s toughness. “You don’t have the type of high school career she had if you didn’t believe in yourself and have a certain level of toughness.”

Auriemma’s confidence is indicative of the leadership role that she’s assumed this season, but Monday night’s result highlighted just how well-balanced and deadly this team is.

The Huskies’ last loss was against another No. 6 — Stanford — in the 2014-2015 season, back when Samuelson was still prepping for Regents exams.

But for a program whose name is synonymous with dominance, this season began in the rarest of ways: With actual questions. Granted, those questions weren’t “Will the Huskies be any good?” but, rather, “Will UConn be as good as it’s always been?”

The departures of Breanna Stewart, Moriah Jefferson and Morgan Tuck — who went one, two and three in the WNBA draft — indicated that the Huskies would at least resemble a human basketball team this year, rather than a crew of genetically superior Space Jam Monstars.

No such luck, everybody else.