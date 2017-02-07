No. 1 UConn vs. Cincinnati
No. 1 UConn women's basketball defeated Cincinnati, 96-49, for its 98th consecutive win on Tuesday night at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson (33) shoots against Cincinnati's Maya Benham (20) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Connecticut's Crystal Dangerfield (5) dives for a loose ball against Cincinnati's Sam Rodgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati's Bianca Quisenberry (22) drives around Connecticut's Kia Nurse (11) as Shanice Johnson (21) screens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Connecticut's Gabby Williams, right, shoots against Cincinnati's Ana Owens during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Connecticut's Napheesa Collier, left, blocks a shot by Cincinnati's Bianca Quisenberry (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati coach Jamelle Elliott shouts to her players from the bench during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Connecticut, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson (33) drives past Cincinnati's Shanice Johnson (21) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
Connecticut's Kia Nurse (11) shoots against Cincinnati's Brandey Tarver, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Cincinnati.
