    Connecticut forward Napheesa Collier, center, battles SMU guard (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade)

    Connecticut forward Napheesa Collier, center, battles SMU guard Devri Owens, second from right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Dallas.

    UConn vs. SMU

    Updated

    UConn women's basketball topped its own record winning streak with consecutive win No. 91, beating SMU, 88-48, on Saturday at Moody Coliseum in Dallas.

    Connecticut guard Kia Nurse (11) defends against SMU
    (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade)

    Connecticut guard Kia Nurse (11) defends against SMU forward Alicia Froling (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Dallas.

    Connecticut guard Gabby Williams (15) reaches for a
    (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade)

    Connecticut guard Gabby Williams (15) reaches for a loose ball as SMU guard Mikayla Reese, center, and forward Dai'ja Thomas (20) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Dallas.

    Connecticut forward Natalie Butler (51) battles SMU forward
    (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade)

    Connecticut forward Natalie Butler (51) battles SMU forward Klara Bradshaw (13) for space during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Dallas.

    Connecticut forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) attempts a
    (Credit: AP / Brandon Wade)

    Connecticut forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) attempts a shot as SMU forwards Alicia Froling (10), Klara Bradshaw (13) and guard Mikayla Reese (4) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, in Dallas.

