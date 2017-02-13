No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 1 UConn
No. 1 UConn goes for its 100th straight win as it takes on No. 6 South Carolina in an NCAA women's basketball game Monday at Gampel Pavilion.
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson reacts after a UConn basket as she runs up court with South Carolina's A'ja Wilson, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
South Carolina's Alaina Coates, center, pulls down a rebound between Connecticut's Napheesa Collier and Connecticut's Gabby Williams, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
UConn student Nick Poirier of Glastonbury, Conn., cheers as Connecticut is introduced to the court before an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
Minnesota Lynx and former Connecticut player Maya Moore waves to the crowd as Connecticut Sun and former UConn player Morgan Tuck, right, looks on, prior to an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.
