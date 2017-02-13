Subscribe
    UConn students cheer as the team is introduced (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill)

    UConn students cheer as the team is introduced before an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.

    No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 1 UConn

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    No. 1 UConn goes for its 100th straight win as it takes on No. 6 South Carolina in an NCAA women's basketball game Monday at Gampel Pavilion.

    Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson reacts after a UConn
    (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill)

    Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson reacts after a UConn basket as she runs up court with South Carolina's A'ja Wilson, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.

    South Carolina's Alaina Coates, center, pulls down a
    (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill)

    South Carolina's Alaina Coates, center, pulls down a rebound between Connecticut's Napheesa Collier and Connecticut's Gabby Williams, right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.

    UConn student Nick Poirier of Glastonbury, Conn., cheers
    (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill)

    UConn student Nick Poirier of Glastonbury, Conn., cheers as Connecticut is introduced to the court before an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.

    Minnesota Lynx and former Connecticut player Maya Moore
    (Credit: AP / Jessica Hill)

    Minnesota Lynx and former Connecticut player Maya Moore waves to the crowd as Connecticut Sun and former UConn player Morgan Tuck, right, looks on, prior to an NCAA college basketball game between Connecticut and South Carolina, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Storrs, Conn.

