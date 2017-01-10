No. 20 South Florida vs. No. 1 Connecticut
The No. 1 UConn women's basketball team matched its historic 90-game winning streak with a 102-37 win over No. 20 South Florida on Tuesday at the XCL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma poses with his team for a photograph at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.
Fans hold up signs for Connecticut's 90 game win streak at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.
From the left Connecticut's Tierney Lawler, Katie Lou Samuelson, Gabby Williams, Napheesa Collier, and Kia Nurse celebrate the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.
Connecticut's Natalie Butler, right, blocks a shot by South Florida's Maria Jespersen, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.
Connecticut's Gabby Williams blocks a shot attempt by South Florida's Laia Flores, center, as Connecticut's Crystal Dangerfield left, defends, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.
Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, center, and his team reacts in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Florida, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.
Connecticut's Katie Lou Samuelson shoots over South Florida's Laia Flores, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Hartford, Conn.
