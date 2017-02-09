No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 18 Duke
DURHAM, N.C. — Grayson Allen scored 25 points and No. 18 Duke beat No. 8 North Carolina 86-78 on Thursday night.
Luke Kennard added 20 points and freshman Jayson Tatum had all 19 of his in the second half to help the Blue Devils (19-5, 7-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) win their fourth straight.
Justin Jackson scored 21 points and Joel Berry II finished with 15 for the Tar Heels (21-5, 9-3), who were just 10 of 18 from the free throw line — 8 of 15 in the second half — in dropping into a first-place tie with Florida State.
This renewal of one of college basketball's fiercest rivalries lived up to its pedigree, with 17 lead changes, nine ties and neither team leading by more than eight points.
Duke's Luke Kennard (5) looks to pass as Amile Jefferson (21) looks for the ball while North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) and Kennedy Meeks (3) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Duke fans cheer prior to the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils drives to the basket against the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina.
Harry Giles #1 of the Duke Blue Devils drives to the basket against Tony Bradley #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina.
Justin Jackson #44 of the North Carolina Tar Heels throws the ball in against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina.
Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils and head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels shake hands before their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina.
Cameron Crazies, fans of the Duke Blue Devils, prepare for their game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina.
North Carolina's Nate Britt (0) drives to the basket as Duke's Marques Bolden (20) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Duke Blue Devils drives to the basket against Luke Maye #32 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina.
Marques Bolden #20 of the Duke Blue Devils tries to stop Joel Berry II #2 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina.
North Carolina's Tony Bradley (5) defends while Duke's Amile Jefferson drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Teammates Frank Jackson #15 and Harry Giles #1 of the Duke Blue Devils battle for a loose ball against Tony Bradley #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina.
Theo Pinson #1 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts to the bench against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina.
Duke's Harry Giles (1) and Amile Jefferson (21) defend North Carolina's Tony Bradley during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
Head coach Roy Williams of the North Carolina Tar Heels yells to his team during their game against the Duke Blue Devils at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina.
A general view of the tip-off between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Feb. 9, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina.
A Duke fan waits for an NCAA college basketball game between North Carolina and Duke in Durham, N.C., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017.
