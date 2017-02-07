Subscribe
    Villanova's Josh Hart, left, pass the ball around Georgetown's L.J. Peak, center, and Bradley Hayes during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Villanova, Pa.

    Georgetown vs. No. 2 Villanova

    Updated
    By   sports@newsday.com

    No. 2 Villanova defeated Georgetown, 75-64, in a Big East men's basketball game Tuesday at the Pavilion.

    (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Hallowell)

    VILLANOVA, PA - FEBRUARY 07: Jagan Mosely #4 of the Georgetown Hoyas gets a loose ball away from Eric Paschall #4 and Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats at The Pavilion on February 7, 2017 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

    (Credit: Getty Images / Drew Hallowell)

    VILLANOVA, PA - FEBRUARY 07: Rodney Pryor #23 of the Georgetown Hoyas dunks against Kris Jenkins #2 of the Villanova Wildcats at The Pavilion on February 7, 2017 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Villanova's Josh Hart, left, goes up for a shot against Georgetown's Jagan Mosely during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Villanova, Pa.

    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Georgetown head coach John Thompson III yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Villanova, Pa.

    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Georgetown's Marcus Derrickson, center, goes up for a shot against Villanova's Josh Hart, left, and Kris Jenkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Villanova, Pa.

    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Georgetown's Jonathan Mulmore, center, goes up for a shot against Villanova's Josh Hart, right, and Jalen Brunson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Villanova, Pa.

    (Credit: AP / Matt Slocum)

    Villanova head coach Jay Wright yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Villanova, Pa.

