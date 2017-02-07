Georgetown vs. No. 2 Villanova
No. 2 Villanova defeated Georgetown, 75-64, in a Big East men's basketball game Tuesday at the Pavilion.
VILLANOVA, PA - FEBRUARY 07: Jagan Mosely #4 of the Georgetown Hoyas gets a loose ball away from Eric Paschall #4 and Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats at The Pavilion on February 7, 2017 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
VILLANOVA, PA - FEBRUARY 07: Rodney Pryor #23 of the Georgetown Hoyas dunks against Kris Jenkins #2 of the Villanova Wildcats at The Pavilion on February 7, 2017 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)
Villanova's Josh Hart, left, goes up for a shot against Georgetown's Jagan Mosely during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Villanova, Pa.
Georgetown head coach John Thompson III yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Villanova, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Villanova, Pa.
Georgetown's Marcus Derrickson, center, goes up for a shot against Villanova's Josh Hart, left, and Kris Jenkins during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Villanova, Pa.
Georgetown's Jonathan Mulmore, center, goes up for a shot against Villanova's Josh Hart, right, and Jalen Brunson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Villanova, Pa.
Villanova head coach Jay Wright yells to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgetown, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Villanova, Pa.
