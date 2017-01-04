No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 18 Butler
INDIANAPOLIS — Kethan Savage scored five of his 13 points during a decisive seven-point run to give No. 18 Butler a 66-58 victory over No. 1 Villanova on Wednesday night, ending the Wildcats' 20-game winning streak.
Butler (13-2, 2-1 Big East) improved to 4-0 against ranked opponents this season and extended its home winning streak to 12 games, beating a top-ranked team for the second time in school history.
The Bulldogs did it by upending the defending national champions and stopping the longest winning streak in Villanova history.
Jalen Brunson had 23 points and Josh Hart scored 13 on a rugged shooting night for the Wildcats (14-1, 2-1), beaten for the first time since a 69-67 loss to Seton Hall in the Big East championship game last March.
From there, the Wildcats won all six games in the 2016 NCAA Tournament before opening 14-0 this season to build the longest active winning streak in the country.
Butler head coach Chris Holtman hugs guard Kamar Baldwin (3) following a 66-58 win over Villanova in an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Butler guard Tyler Lewis (1), right, drives on Villanova guard Jalen Brunson (1) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Butler defeated Villanova 66-58.
Avery Woodson #0 and Kelan Martin #30 of the Butler Bulldogs celebrate in the closing seconds of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Butler defeated the No. 1 ranked Wildcats 66-58.
Butler head coach Chris Holtman celebrates following a 66-58 win over Villanova in an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Butler guard Kamar Baldwin (3) shoots in front of Villanova forward Kris Jenkins (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Butler defeated Villanova 66-58.
Mikal Bridges #25 of the Villanova Wildcats handles the ball against Kelan Martin #30 of the Butler Bulldogs in the first half of the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Butler Bulldogs fans celebrate as they storm the floor after the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Butler defeated the No. 1 ranked Wildcats 66-58.
Butler forward Andrew Chrabascz (45) is fouled as he shoots between Eric Paschall, and forward Darryl Reynolds (45) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Butler defeated Villanova 66-58.
Butler guard Avery Woodson (0) and Butler guard Tyler Lewis (1) walk off the court after a 66-58 win over Villanova in an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (25), left, and Butler forward Andrew Chrabascz (45) scramble for a loose ball in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Butler defeated Villanova 66-58.
Head coach Chris Holtmann of the Butler Bulldogs reacts in the first half of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats reacts in the second half of the game against the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Butler defeated the No. 1 ranked Wildcats 66-58.
Josh Hart #3 of the Villanova Wildcats drives against Kethan Savage #11 of the Butler Bulldogs in the first half of the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Butler head coach Chris Holtman listens as the crowds celebrates following a 66-58 win over Villanova in an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Kamar Baldwin #3 of the Butler Bulldogs passes while defended by Kris Jenkins #2 of the Villanova Wildcats in the second half of the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Butler defeated the No. 1 ranked Wildcats 66-58.
Butler forward Tyler Wideman (4) gets a basket on a dunk in front of Villanova forward Kris Jenkins (2) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Butler defeated Villanova 66-58.
Mikal Bridges #25 of the Villanova Wildcats defends against Kethan Savage #11 of the Butler Bulldogs in the first half of the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Jalen Brunson #1 and Mikal Bridges #25 of the Villanova Wildcats defend against Andrew Chrabascz #45 of the Butler Bulldogs in the first half of the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Butler Bulldogs fans celebrate as they storm the floor after the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Butler defeated the No. 1 ranked Wildcats 66-58.
Butler guard Kethan Savage (11) shoots over Villanova guard Mikal Bridges (25) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Butler defeated Villanova 66-58.
Kethan Savage #11 of the Butler Bulldogs celebrates after the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Butler defeated the No. 1 ranked Wildcats 66-58.
Butler guard Avery Woodson (0) celebrate in the closing seconds of the of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Villanova in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017. Butler defeated Villanova 66-58.
Villanova head coach Jay Wright is restrained by playes after receiving a technical foul in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Butler in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Butler forward Andrew Chrabascz (45) celebrates as he leads the team off the court after a 66-58 win over Villanova in an NCAA college basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Head coach Jay Wright of the Villanova Wildcats reacts after being called for a technical foul in the first half of the game against the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse on January 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
