No. 7 West Virginia vs. Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Kristian Doolittle scored six of his 12 points in overtime and Jordan Woodard's layup with 2.2 seconds left lifted Oklahoma to an 89-87 victory over No. 7 West Virginia on Wednesday night.
Woodard scored 18 of his 20 points after halftime in his second start since missing four games with a leg injury.
After scoring 27 points in a win over Texas Tech on Saturday, Woodard made a jumper with 3.1 seconds left in regulation that tied it at 77-77, then made two baskets in the final minute of overtime to send the Mountaineers (15-3, 4-2 Big 12) to their first home loss of the season.
Freshman Kameron McGusty added 17 points for Oklahoma (8-9, 2-4) in just his third start of the season. Sophomore Jamuni McNeace had a career-high 14 points for Oklahoma and Rashard Odomes added 13.
After Jevon Carter tied it with a free throw with 7.8 seconds left in overtime, Woodard drove the lane and scored as he fell. West Virginia threw the ball away on the ensuing inbounds play.
West Virginia guard Jevon Carter (2) breaks through Oklahoma players during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia guard Daxter Miles Jr. (4) looks for a pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger watches his team playing against West Virginia during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia guard Jevon Carter (2) attempts a shot in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia guard Jevon Carter (2) drives in for a shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia guard Tarik Phillip (12) attempts a pass during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Oklahoma guard Darrion Strong-Moore (0) loses the ball against West Virginia defenders during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
West Virginia University Coach Bob Huggins yells during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
Oklahoma guard Darrion Strong-Moore (0) attempts a shot during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Morgantown, W.Va.
